comscore Realme X2, Buds Air India launch and more: Daily News Wrap | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme X2, Buds Air launched in India, Airtel Xstream Box discounted, and more: Daily News Wrap
News

Realme X2, Buds Air launched in India, Airtel Xstream Box discounted, and more: Daily News Wrap

News

A few brands, including Realme, today launched new products in India. Check out the top stories from the world of technology for the day.

  • Published: December 17, 2019 9:09 PM IST
Realme X2 Review (9)

In daily news wrap, we take a look at today’s top news in the technology world. Today, Realme took the wraps off its latest mid-premium smartphone, which is called Realme X2 in India. The Chinese smartphone maker also launched its first true wireless Realme-branded earbuds in the country. Meanwhile, Motorola has also teased India launch of its foldable Moto Razr phone, but there is no launch date as yet. Airtel has also slashed the price of its Xstream Box. You’ll discover all this and more in today’s BGR India Daily News Wrap.

Realme X2, Realme Buds Air launched in India

The Realme X2 smartphone has been launched at a starting price of Rs 16,999, which is the price for the 4GB RAM + 64GB model. The company also unveiled its new pair of Realme Buds Air in India. The earbuds, which come with a price label of Rs 3,999 are somewhat inspired by the Apple AirPods. If you want to know more, click here.

Watch: Realme X2 Review

Airtel Xstream Box discounted

Airtel Xstream Box was launched in India at Rs 3,999. However, the company is now offering the device for just Rs 2,249. The offer is available exclusively for Airtel Thanks customers. In addition, the Android box also comes with a 7-day mega HD trial pack. The offer can be availed by Airtel customers in regions such as Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad and Faridabad. If you want to know more, click here.

Motorola Razr 2019 foldable launching in India soon

Motorola is also set to bring its reborn Moto Razr foldable to India. The teasers suggest that the India launch of the Motorola Razr 2019 will take place this month. All the foldable phones so far have had a tablet-like form factor while the Motorola Razr stands out with just a candy-bar design. When folded, it looks like a mini-wallet and when opened, it looks like a flip phone. If you want to know more, click here.

Vivo X30, X30 Pro (5G) launched

Vivo has launched two new camera-centric smartphones in its X-series. The new Vivo X30 and X30 Pro not only bring advanced cameras but also use Samsung chipsets and an integrated 5G modem. In China, the Vivo X30 comes only in 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration for RMB 3,298, which is around Rs 33,500 in India. If you want to know more, click here.

Jabra Elite 75t true wireless earbuds launched

The Jabra Elite 75t comes with a price tag of Rs 15,999 in India. The wireless earbuds will be available starting December 27, 2019 at Rs 15,999. With Elite 75t, Jabra is competing with the likes of AirPods Pro and Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless in the premium end of the segment. It will be available for purchase via Amazon India, Croma, Flipkart, and Jabra authorized resellers. If you want to know more, click here.

Features Motorola Razr Realme X2
Price 16999
Chipset Snapdragon 710 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie
Display Outer – 2.7-inch gOLED (600 x 800p) display, inner – 6.2-inch pOLED (2142 x 876p) Super AMOLED-6.4-inch FHD+ -2400x1080pixels
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera 16MP Quad – 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 5MP 32MP
Battery 2,510mAh 4,000mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 17, 2019 9:09 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

PUBG Awards 2019 live: Get prizes for best and funniest game play clips
Gaming
PUBG Awards 2019 live: Get prizes for best and funniest game play clips
Realme X2, Buds Air launched in India, Airtel Xstream Box discounted, and more: Daily News Wrap

News

Realme X2, Buds Air launched in India, Airtel Xstream Box discounted, and more: Daily News Wrap

New Nokia 7.2 software update brings December security patch

News

New Nokia 7.2 software update brings December security patch

Best non-Chinese smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in December 2019

News

Best non-Chinese smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in December 2019

Oppo A8 specifications, features leaked

News

Oppo A8 specifications, features leaked

Most Popular

Realme X2 Review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3 Review

boAt Airdopes 201 Review

Vivo V17 First Impressions

Nokia Smart TV First Impressions

Realme X2, Buds Air launched in India, Airtel Xstream Box discounted, and more: Daily News Wrap

New Nokia 7.2 software update brings December security patch

Best non-Chinese smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in December 2019

Oppo A8 specifications, features leaked

ZTE unveils Axon 10s Pro 5G smartphone

Jabra says Elite 75t is all about premium comfort and superior battery life

Top 5 True Wireless Earbuds to buy in India

Hike Sticker Chat: Top 5 features introduced in 2019

The Best Budget True Wireless Earbuds to buy now

Tata Sky Binge vs Airtel Xstream Stick vs d2h Magic

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme X2, Buds Air launched in India, Airtel Xstream Box discounted, and more: Daily News Wrap

News

Realme X2, Buds Air launched in India, Airtel Xstream Box discounted, and more: Daily News Wrap
Realme Buds Air launch: Features, price in India

News

Realme Buds Air launch: Features, price in India
Realme X2 Review

Review

Realme X2 Review
Jabra says Elite 75t is all about premium comfort and superior battery life

Features

Jabra says Elite 75t is all about premium comfort and superior battery life
Realme X2, Buds Air India launch event highlights

News

Realme X2, Buds Air India launch event highlights

हिंदी समाचार

Paytm 24 घंटे NEFT सर्विस देने वाला अकेला एप

Xiaomi ने भारत में Mi Step Out Backpack को 249 रुपये में किया लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

WhatsApp new features: नई अपडेट में जोड़े गए ये तीन बेहद काम के फीचर्स

Realme Buds Air ट्रू वायरलेस ईयरबड्स भारत में 3,999 रुपये में हुए लॉन्च

Realme X2 भारत में 16,999 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में लॉन्च, 1,500 रुपये का फ्लैट डिस्काउंट ऐसे हासिल करें

News

Realme X2, Buds Air launched in India, Airtel Xstream Box discounted, and more: Daily News Wrap
News
Realme X2, Buds Air launched in India, Airtel Xstream Box discounted, and more: Daily News Wrap
New Nokia 7.2 software update brings December security patch

News

New Nokia 7.2 software update brings December security patch
Best non-Chinese smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in December 2019

News

Best non-Chinese smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in December 2019
Oppo A8 specifications, features leaked

News

Oppo A8 specifications, features leaked
ZTE unveils Axon 10s Pro 5G smartphone

News

ZTE unveils Axon 10s Pro 5G smartphone