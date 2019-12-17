In daily news wrap, we take a look at today’s top news in the technology world. Today, Realme took the wraps off its latest mid-premium smartphone, which is called Realme X2 in India. The Chinese smartphone maker also launched its first true wireless Realme-branded earbuds in the country. Meanwhile, Motorola has also teased India launch of its foldable Moto Razr phone, but there is no launch date as yet. Airtel has also slashed the price of its Xstream Box. You’ll discover all this and more in today’s BGR India Daily News Wrap.

Realme X2, Realme Buds Air launched in India

The Realme X2 smartphone has been launched at a starting price of Rs 16,999, which is the price for the 4GB RAM + 64GB model. The company also unveiled its new pair of Realme Buds Air in India. The earbuds, which come with a price label of Rs 3,999 are somewhat inspired by the Apple AirPods. If you want to know more, click here.

Watch: Realme X2 Review

Airtel Xstream Box discounted

Airtel Xstream Box was launched in India at Rs 3,999. However, the company is now offering the device for just Rs 2,249. The offer is available exclusively for Airtel Thanks customers. In addition, the Android box also comes with a 7-day mega HD trial pack. The offer can be availed by Airtel customers in regions such as Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad and Faridabad. If you want to know more, click here.

Motorola Razr 2019 foldable launching in India soon

Motorola is also set to bring its reborn Moto Razr foldable to India. The teasers suggest that the India launch of the Motorola Razr 2019 will take place this month. All the foldable phones so far have had a tablet-like form factor while the Motorola Razr stands out with just a candy-bar design. When folded, it looks like a mini-wallet and when opened, it looks like a flip phone. If you want to know more, click here.

Vivo X30, X30 Pro (5G) launched

Vivo has launched two new camera-centric smartphones in its X-series. The new Vivo X30 and X30 Pro not only bring advanced cameras but also use Samsung chipsets and an integrated 5G modem. In China, the Vivo X30 comes only in 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration for RMB 3,298, which is around Rs 33,500 in India. If you want to know more, click here.

Jabra Elite 75t true wireless earbuds launched

The Jabra Elite 75t comes with a price tag of Rs 15,999 in India. The wireless earbuds will be available starting December 27, 2019 at Rs 15,999. With Elite 75t, Jabra is competing with the likes of AirPods Pro and Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless in the premium end of the segment. It will be available for purchase via Amazon India, Croma, Flipkart, and Jabra authorized resellers. If you want to know more, click here.

Features Motorola Razr Realme X2 Price – 16999 Chipset Snapdragon 710 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Display Outer – 2.7-inch gOLED (600 x 800p) display, inner – 6.2-inch pOLED (2142 x 876p) Super AMOLED-6.4-inch FHD+ -2400x1080pixels Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 4GB RAM with 64GB storage Rear Camera 16MP Quad – 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera 5MP 32MP Battery 2,510mAh 4,000mAh