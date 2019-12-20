comscore Realme X2 first sale today at 12PM: Price in India, launch offers
Realme X2 first sale today at 12PM: Price in India, launch offers, specifications and more

  • Published: December 20, 2019 8:40 AM IST
Realme X2 Review (7)

Realme’s latest smartphone, the Realme X2, will be up for purchase for the first time in India today. The sale will kick off at 12:00PM on Flipkart and Realme’s own website. The key highlights of Realme X2 are 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge, Qualcomm’s gaming processor Snapdragon 730G and quad-rear camera setup with a primary 64-megapixel lens. The Realme X2 will be made available in three color options of Pearl Blue, Pearl Green, and Pearl White in India. Here’s everything you need to know.

Realme X2: Price in India, offers

The base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model of the Realme X2 is priced at Rs 16,999 in India. The 6GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration will cost you Rs 18,999. There is also an 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model, which will be available for Rs 19,999.

Realme X2 Review: Trading blows in the highly competitive segment

For the launch offers, consumers can avail a flat Rs 1,500 discount on purchases made with ICICI credit cards and no-cost EMI options. Realme has also teamed up with Reliance Jio for benefits worth Rs 11,500.

Specifications, features

The new Realme phone comes with a 6.4-inch display with FHD+ (2,340 x 1,080 pixels) resolution with a Super AMOLED panel. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC clocked at 2.2GHz with Adreno 618 GPU. As noted above, the device will come with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 128GB UFS 2.1 storage. Realme has also added Wi-Fi, hotspot, Bluetooth v5.0, FM Radio, and GPS for connectivity.

The Realme X2 still comes with Android 9-based ColorOS 6.1 with October 5, 2019, Android security patch. The company confirmed that it is working on an Android 10-based update. It also features a quad camera setup on the back with a 64-megapixel primary Samsung GW1 sensor. Rest includes an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel sensor with a super macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor depth camera.

Watch Video: Realme X2 Review

Realme has also added a 32-megapixel sensor on the front for selfie images. It is powered by a 4,000mAh battery with support for VOOC Flash Charge 4.0. It may not be as incredible as the technology in the Realme X2 Pro but it manages to hold its own with 30W power rating.

Features Realme XT Realme X2
Price 15999 16999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie
Display 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED-6.4-inch FHD+ -2400x1080pixels
Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 64GB storage 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera Quad – 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Quad – 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 16MP 32MP
Battery 4,000mAh 4,000mAh

