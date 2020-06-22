comscore Realme X2 update brings June security patch, bug fixes | BGR India
Realme X2 gets June security patch with bug fixes and optimizations

The Realme X2 update adds the Realme PaySa app feature in India.

  • Published: June 22, 2020 5:48 PM IST
Realme X2 Review (5)

Realme seems to be rolling out a new software update for its Realme X2 device in India. It brings the latest June 2020 security patch along with optimizations, fixes some known issues, and improves system stability. Also Read - Realme Narzo 10A launched in new 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant for Rs 9,999

The latest update for the Realme X2 handset bumps up the software version to RMX1992EX_11_C.09 or RMX1992_11_C.09, and its OTA firmware is about 2.8GB in size. However, the build version and size may vary depending on the region. The new software runs on the latest Android 10 OS based on top of Realme UI v1.0. Also Read - Realme X3 Pro spotted on TENAA with Snapdragon 865, quad-cameras; check details

Watch: Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India right now

As per the changelog, the Realme X2 update adds the Realme PaySa app feature in India. It also optimizes the height of status bar and enhances the transparency of the slide back gestures style. Realme has also fixed some known issues and improved system stability. The update will also be available for the global variant in the coming days, but its changelog would be different. Also Read - Realme X3 series listed on Flipkart ahead of official June 25 India launch

The X2 OTA update is currently rolling out to a limited number of users in India, and the broader rollout will commence if no major bugs are found. Users will get a push notification to download the update. Alternately, it can also be checked by going to Settings > About Phone > System update.

Realme X2 features, specifications

To recall, the Realme X2 was launched with a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a quad-camera setup at the back. It includes a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and two dedicated depth and macro sensors.

Realme X2 Review: Trading blows in the highly competitive segment

Also Read

Realme X2 Review: Trading blows in the highly competitive segment

The Realme X2 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC and Adreno 618 GPU. It packs a 4,000 mAh battery and also comes with 30W fast charging support. In connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, and USB Type-C port for charging.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 22, 2020 5:48 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Realme X2

Realme X2

17999

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G with Octa-core CPU
Quad - 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP

