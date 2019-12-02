comscore Realme X2 gets new Avocado color option in China
Realme X2 gets new Avocado color option in China: Price, Specifications

Realme X2 is set to launch as Realme XT 730G in India this month. Ahead of that launch, the smartphone is getting a new paintjob in China.

  • Published: December 2, 2019 11:32 AM IST
Realme X2, the first 64-megapixel camera smartphone, is getting a new color variant in China. The company is bringing out a new color option for Realme X2 as part of Realme 12.12 sale in the country. The sale is being held from December 1 to December 4 and the new Avocado color option for the smartphone became available during the sale. Realme will launch the Realme X2 as Realme XT 730G in the Indian market this month.

According to IndiaShopps, the Avocado color variant of Realme X2 is available in 8GB + 128GB storage option. It is available for RMB 1,699 (around Rs 17,400) in China. The difference is only in the color and the rest of the specifications remain the same. It still features a glass back design with plastic frame and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. There is a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, it comes with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage.

It runs ColorOS 6 based on Android Pie and will get ColorOS 7 based on Android 10. There is a quad rear camera setup with 64-megapixel camera and f/1.8 aperture. There is a 13-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel dedicated macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel shooter with f/2.0 aperture. There is an under display fingerprint sensor and 4,000mAh battery with VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 support.

Realme X2 Pro Review: Well-rounded flagship with crazy fast charging

Also Read

Realme X2 Pro Review: Well-rounded flagship with crazy fast charging

In addition to Avocado variant, the smartphone is also available in silver white and blue color option. These variants come in three storage options: 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB. The variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for RMB 1,599 (around Rs 16,300). Realme X2 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for RMB 1,799 (around Rs 18,400). The variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for RMB 1,899 (around Rs 19,400) from Realme in China.

  • Published Date: December 2, 2019 11:32 AM IST

