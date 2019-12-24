comscore Realme X2 kernel source code released on GitHub | BGR India
News

Realme X2 kernel source code released on GitHub

News

Realme says that flashing a custom ROM to the Realme X2 will not void the warranty of the device making it a developer-friendly smartphone.

  • Published: December 24, 2019 5:54 PM IST
Realme X2 (1)

Realme released the kernel source code for the Realme X2 Pro last month. Now, the Chinese smartphone maker has released the kernel source code for Realme X2 as well. The release of these kernel source codes will allow third-party developers to build custom ROMs for Realme X2-series.

The company is embracing developer support like OnePlus and Xiaomi with its newest devices. Interested developers can now download the kernel source code from the GitHub repository. This is big news for developers and tinkerers who like flashing custom ROMs on their smartphones.

As the kernel source code has officially been released by Realme, it complies with the legal requirements of the GPLv2 license. Users can now flash generic system images (GSIs) of AOSP (Android Open Source Project) ROMs such as LineageOS and RessurectionRemix, among others.

However, to flash a custom ROM, you’ll need TWRP recovery, which has not been released as of now. It may take some time until the developer releases the same. Realme says that flashing a custom ROM to the Realme X2 will not void the warranty of the device making it a developer-friendly smartphone.

Realme X2 specifications and features

It flaunts a 6.4-inch display with FHD+ (2,340 x 1,080 pixels) resolution and a Super AMOLED panel. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC clocked at 2.2GHz with Adreno 618 GPU. The device comes with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 128GB UFS 2.1 storage. Realme has also added Wi-Fi, hotspot, Bluetooth v5.0, FM Radio, and GPS for connectivity.

The smartphone also features a quad camera setup on the back with a 64-megapixel primary Samsung GW1 sensor. Rest includes an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel sensor with a super macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor depth camera. The smartphone packs a 4,000mAh battery with support for VOOC Flash Charge 4.0.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 24, 2019 5:54 PM IST

