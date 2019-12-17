Smartphone maker Realme has just launched its latest smartphone, the Realme X2 in the Indian market. As part of the launch, the smartphone maker shared important details about the smartphone. These details include the specifications, price in India, and availability. Realme initially announced the launch of the smartphone along with the launch of Realme XT back in September. During the announcement, the company referred to the smartphone as the Realme XT 730G instead of the Realme X2. The new smartphone comes just weeks after the company launched its Realme 5S smartphone in India.

Realme X2 price in India and availability details

The smartphone will go on sale starting from December 20th, 2019. Interested buyers can head to Realme.com, and Flipkart to make the purchase. In addition, the company is also holding a one-day special sale for its fans interested in getting the smartphone early. Realme X2 will also be available in stores near you to cater to the offline market. As per the announcement, the company will launch three different RAM and storage variants of the smartphone. This includes the base 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model.

Other variants include 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, and 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. The 4GB RAM model is priced at Rs 16,999, the 6GB RAM model is priced at Rs 18,999, and the 8GB RAM model is priced at Rs 19,999. In addition, the company has also launched a number of launch offers to attract potential buyers. These launch offers include flat Rs 1,500 discount on purchases made with ICICI credit cards and no-cost EMI options. The company has also teamed up with Reliance Jio for benefits worth Rs 11,500.

Specifications

X2 comes with a 6.4-inch display with FHD+ (2,340 x 1,080 pixels) resolution with a Super AMOLED panel. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC clocked at 2.2GHz with Adreno 618 GPU. As noted above, the device will come with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 128GB UFS 2.1 storage. Realme has also added Wi-Fi, hotspot, Bluetooth v5.0, FM Radio, and GPS for connectivity.

Watch: Realme X2 Pro Review

In addition, it also features a USB Type-C port along with an accelerometer, gyroscope, light, magnetic induction, and proximity sensor. The Realme X2 still comes with Android 9-based ColorOS 6.1 with October 5, 2019, Android security patch. The company confirmed that it is working on an Android 10-based update. It also features a quad camera setup on the back with a 64-megapixel primary Samsung GW1 sensor. Rest includes an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel sensor with a super macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor depth camera.

Realme has also added a 32-megapixel sensor on the front for selfie images. It is powered by a 4,000mAh battery with support for VOOC Flash Charge 4.0. It may not be as incredible as the technology in the Realme X2 Pro but it manages to hold its own with 30W power rating. In addition to this, the company has also launched its much-anticipated Realme Buds Air and a wireless charger.