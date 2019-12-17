comscore Realme X2 India launch: Price, features, availability | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme X2 launched in India: Features Snapdragon 730G SoC, 64-megapixel camera and more
News

Realme X2 launched in India: Features Snapdragon 730G SoC, 64-megapixel camera and more

News

Realme initially announced the launch of the smartphone along with the launch of Realme XT back in September. During the announcement, the company referred to the smartphone as the Realme XT 730G instead of the Realme X2.

  • Published: December 17, 2019 1:31 PM IST
Realme X2 (2)

Smartphone maker Realme has just launched its latest smartphone, the Realme X2 in the Indian market. As part of the launch, the smartphone maker shared important details about the smartphone. These details include the specifications, price in India, and availability. Realme initially announced the launch of the smartphone along with the launch of Realme XT back in September. During the announcement, the company referred to the smartphone as the Realme XT 730G instead of the Realme X2. The new smartphone comes just weeks after the company launched its Realme 5S smartphone in India.

Realme X2 price in India and availability details

The smartphone will go on sale starting from December 20th, 2019. Interested buyers can head to Realme.com, and Flipkart to make the purchase. In addition, the company is also holding a one-day special sale for its fans interested in getting the smartphone early. Realme X2 will also be available in stores near you to cater to the offline market. As per the announcement, the company will launch three different RAM and storage variants of the smartphone. This includes the base 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model.

Other variants include 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, and 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. The 4GB RAM model is priced at Rs 16,999, the 6GB RAM model is priced at Rs 18,999, and the 8GB RAM model is priced at Rs 19,999. In addition, the company has also launched a number of launch offers to attract potential buyers. These launch offers include flat Rs 1,500 discount on purchases made with ICICI credit cards and no-cost EMI options. The company has also teamed up with Reliance Jio for benefits worth Rs 11,500.

Specifications

X2 comes with a 6.4-inch display with FHD+ (2,340 x 1,080 pixels) resolution with a Super AMOLED panel. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC clocked at 2.2GHz with Adreno 618 GPU. As noted above, the device will come with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 128GB UFS 2.1 storage. Realme has also added Wi-Fi, hotspot, Bluetooth v5.0, FM Radio, and GPS for connectivity.

Watch: Realme X2 Pro Review

In addition, it also features a USB Type-C port along with an accelerometer, gyroscope, light, magnetic induction, and proximity sensor. The Realme X2 still comes with Android 9-based ColorOS 6.1 with October 5, 2019, Android security patch. The company confirmed that it is working on an Android 10-based update. It also features a quad camera setup on the back with a 64-megapixel primary Samsung GW1 sensor. Rest includes an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel sensor with a super macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor depth camera.

Realme Buds Air, Realme X2 India launch today: How to watch live stream, expected price and features

Also Read

Realme Buds Air, Realme X2 India launch today: How to watch live stream, expected price and features

Realme has also added a 32-megapixel sensor on the front for selfie images. It is powered by a 4,000mAh battery with support for VOOC Flash Charge 4.0. It may not be as incredible as the technology in the Realme X2 Pro but it manages to hold its own with 30W power rating. In addition to this, the company has also launched its much-anticipated Realme Buds Air and a wireless charger.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 17, 2019 1:31 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Realme X2, Buds Air India launch event highlights
News
Realme X2, Buds Air India launch event highlights
Realme X2 launched with Snapdragon 730G; specifications, price in India

News

Realme X2 launched with Snapdragon 730G; specifications, price in India

Jabra Elite 75t launched with up to 28 hour battery life in India

News

Jabra Elite 75t launched with up to 28 hour battery life in India

Apple AirPods, AirPods Pro update rolling out

News

Apple AirPods, AirPods Pro update rolling out

PhonePe crosses 5 billion transactions, grows 5X in one year

News

PhonePe crosses 5 billion transactions, grows 5X in one year

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3 Review

boAt Airdopes 201 Review

Vivo V17 First Impressions

Nokia Smart TV First Impressions

TicWatch E2 Review

Huawei Mate 10 Pro, Mate 10 update rolling out

Realme Buds Air launch: Features, price in India

Realme X2, Buds Air India launch event highlights

Realme X2 launched with Snapdragon 730G; specifications, price in India

Jabra Elite 75t launched with up to 28 hour battery life in India

Top 5 True Wireless Earbuds to buy in India

Jabra says Elite 75t is all about premium comfort and superior battery life

Hike Sticker Chat: Top 5 features introduced in 2019

The Best Budget True Wireless Earbuds to buy now

Tata Sky Binge vs Airtel Xstream Stick vs d2h Magic

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme Buds Air launch: Features, price in India

News

Realme Buds Air launch: Features, price in India
Realme X2, Buds Air India launch event highlights

News

Realme X2, Buds Air India launch event highlights
Realme X2 launched with Snapdragon 730G; specifications, price in India

News

Realme X2 launched with Snapdragon 730G; specifications, price in India
Realme Buds Air, Realme X2 India launch today: How to watch live stream

News

Realme Buds Air, Realme X2 India launch today: How to watch live stream
Top 10 Samsung, Realme, Nokia phones to get Android 10 update soon

News

Top 10 Samsung, Realme, Nokia phones to get Android 10 update soon

हिंदी समाचार

Airtel Xsteme Box पर मिल रहा है 1,750 रुपये का डिस्काउंट, ये है पूरा ऑफर

Realme Paysa भारत में पेश, जानें कैसे करेगा काम और पूरी डिटेल्स

Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G स्मार्टफोन का 12GB RAM और 512GB स्टोरेज वेरिएंट ऑनलाइन हुआ स्पॉट

Realme Buds Air ट्रू वायरलेस ईयरबड्स के लॉन्च से पहले जानें इसके पांच फीचर्स

BSNL ने 118, 187, 399 प्रीपेड प्लान की वैलिडिटी को घटाया, जानें अब इस प्लान में आपको क्या मिलेगा

News

Huawei Mate 10 Pro, Mate 10 update rolling out
News
Huawei Mate 10 Pro, Mate 10 update rolling out
Realme Buds Air launch: Features, price in India

News

Realme Buds Air launch: Features, price in India
Realme X2, Buds Air India launch event highlights

News

Realme X2, Buds Air India launch event highlights
Realme X2 launched with Snapdragon 730G; specifications, price in India

News

Realme X2 launched with Snapdragon 730G; specifications, price in India
Jabra Elite 75t launched with up to 28 hour battery life in India

News

Jabra Elite 75t launched with up to 28 hour battery life in India