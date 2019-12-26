Realme X2 available 24x7 via open sale: Check details

Realme’s latest smartphone, the Realme X2, is now available 24×7 through Flipkart and Realme.com in open sale. Previously, the e-commerce website had kept the smartphone on open sale for some time, but didn’t specifically mentioned about it being permanent or not. Now, Flipkart has noted that the Realme X2 is available 24×7. Also, the same can be purchased through Realme’s own website without any wait.

Realme had conducted X2’s first flash sale last week, and now the phone is available via open sale already. The key highlights of Realme X2 are 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge, Qualcomm’s gaming processor Snapdragon 730G and quad-rear camera setup with a primary 64-megapixel lens. The Realme X2 can be purchased in three color options of Pearl Blue, Pearl Green, and Pearl White in India. Here’s everything you need to know.

Realme X2: Price in India, offers

The base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model of the Realme X2 is priced at Rs 16,999 in India. The 6GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration will cost you Rs 18,999. There is also an 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model, which will be available for Rs 19,999. Realme has also teamed up with Reliance Jio for benefits worth Rs 11,500.

Specifications, features

The new Realme phone comes with a 6.4-inch display with FHD+ (2,340 x 1,080 pixels) resolution with a Super AMOLED panel. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC clocked at 2.2GHz with Adreno 618 GPU. As noted above, the device will come with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 128GB UFS 2.1 storage. Realme has also added Wi-Fi, hotspot, Bluetooth v5.0, FM Radio, and GPS for connectivity.

The Realme X2 still comes with Android 9-based ColorOS 6.1 with October 5, 2019, Android security patch. The company confirmed that it is working on an Android 10-based update. It also features a quad camera setup on the back with a 64-megapixel primary Samsung GW1 sensor. Rest includes an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel sensor with a super macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor depth camera.

Realme has also added a 32-megapixel sensor on the front for selfie images. It is powered by a 4,000mAh battery with support for VOOC Flash Charge 4.0. It may not be as incredible as the technology in the X2 Pro but it manages to hold its own with 30W power rating.

