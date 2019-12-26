comscore Realme X2 available 24x7 via open sale: Check details
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme X2 now available 24x7 in open sale: Price in India, features, specifications and more
News

Realme X2 now available 24x7 in open sale: Price in India, features, specifications and more

News

Realme had conducted X2's first flash sale last week, and now the phone is available via open sale already.

  • Published: December 26, 2019 9:19 AM IST
Realme X2 Review (9)

Realme’s latest smartphone, the Realme X2, is now available 24×7 through Flipkart and Realme.com in open sale. Previously, the e-commerce website had kept the smartphone on open sale for some time, but didn’t specifically mentioned about it being permanent or not. Now, Flipkart has noted that the Realme X2 is available 24×7. Also, the same can be purchased through Realme’s own website without any wait.

Related Stories


Realme had conducted X2’s first flash sale last week, and now the phone is available via open sale already. The key highlights of Realme X2 are 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge, Qualcomm’s gaming processor Snapdragon 730G and quad-rear camera setup with a primary 64-megapixel lens. The Realme X2 can be purchased in three color options of Pearl Blue, Pearl Green, and Pearl White in India. Here’s everything you need to know.

Realme X2 Pro new variant with 6GB RAM, 64GB storage announced for Rs 27,999

Also Read

Realme X2 Pro new variant with 6GB RAM, 64GB storage announced for Rs 27,999

Realme X2: Price in India, offers

The base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model of the Realme X2 is priced at Rs 16,999 in India. The 6GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration will cost you Rs 18,999. There is also an 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model, which will be available for Rs 19,999. Realme has also teamed up with Reliance Jio for benefits worth Rs 11,500.

Specifications, features

The new Realme phone comes with a 6.4-inch display with FHD+ (2,340 x 1,080 pixels) resolution with a Super AMOLED panel. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC clocked at 2.2GHz with Adreno 618 GPU. As noted above, the device will come with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 128GB UFS 2.1 storage. Realme has also added Wi-Fi, hotspot, Bluetooth v5.0, FM Radio, and GPS for connectivity.

The Realme X2 still comes with Android 9-based ColorOS 6.1 with October 5, 2019, Android security patch. The company confirmed that it is working on an Android 10-based update. It also features a quad camera setup on the back with a 64-megapixel primary Samsung GW1 sensor. Rest includes an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel sensor with a super macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor depth camera.

Watch Video: Realme X2 Review

Realme has also added a 32-megapixel sensor on the front for selfie images. It is powered by a 4,000mAh battery with support for VOOC Flash Charge 4.0. It may not be as incredible as the technology in the X2 Pro but it manages to hold its own with 30W power rating.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 26, 2019 9:19 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Realme X

Realme X

16999

Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6
Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
Dual 48MP + 5MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Solar Eclipse 2019: How and where to watch Surya Grahan live online
News
Solar Eclipse 2019: How and where to watch Surya Grahan live online
Sony PS4 Slim 1TB gets another price cut in India

Gaming

Sony PS4 Slim 1TB gets another price cut in India

Realme X2 available 24x7 via open sale: Check details

News

Realme X2 available 24x7 via open sale: Check details

Realme X2 Pro, 5 Pro get new features in update

News

Realme X2 Pro, 5 Pro get new features in update

How to recharge FASTag account

How To

How to recharge FASTag account

Most Popular

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Review

Huawei Watch GT 2 First Impressions

Vivo V17 Review

NoiseFit Evolve Smartwatch Review

Samsung The Wall First Impressions

Solar Eclipse 2019: How and where to watch Surya Grahan live online

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro flash sale today at 12PM: Price, specifications

Realme X2 available 24x7 via open sale: Check details

Realme X2 Pro, 5 Pro get new features in update

Top upcoming Xiaomi, OnePlus, Samsung, Realme smartphones to launch in 2020

Jabra says Elite 75t is all about premium comfort and superior battery life

Best non-Chinese smartphones in India

Shinco says share of non-smart TVs will decline in 2020

WhatsApp: 5 privacy features you should know in 2019

Top 5 True Wireless Earbuds to buy in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro flash sale today at 12PM: Price, specifications

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro flash sale today at 12PM: Price, specifications
Realme X2 available 24x7 via open sale: Check details

News

Realme X2 available 24x7 via open sale: Check details
Realme X2 Pro, 5 Pro get new features in update

News

Realme X2 Pro, 5 Pro get new features in update
How to recharge FASTag account

How To

How to recharge FASTag account
Top upcoming Xiaomi, OnePlus, Samsung, Realme smartphones to launch in 2020

News

Top upcoming Xiaomi, OnePlus, Samsung, Realme smartphones to launch in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro की सेल आज, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Realme X50 5G स्मार्टफोन चीन में 7 जनवरी को होगा लॉन्च

Solar eclipse 2019 Live update, India Timing: सूर्यग्रहण शुरू, यहां क्लिक करके देखें लाइव

Xiaomi ने 1500 रुपये में लॉन्च किया 60W फास्ट चार्जर, जानें डिटेल्स

Pokémon Games on Facebook : फेसबुक पर लॉन्च हुए दो नए Pokémon गेम

News

Solar Eclipse 2019: How and where to watch Surya Grahan live online
News
Solar Eclipse 2019: How and where to watch Surya Grahan live online
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro flash sale today at 12PM: Price, specifications

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro flash sale today at 12PM: Price, specifications
Realme X2 available 24x7 via open sale: Check details

News

Realme X2 available 24x7 via open sale: Check details
Realme X2 Pro, 5 Pro get new features in update

News

Realme X2 Pro, 5 Pro get new features in update
Top upcoming Xiaomi, OnePlus, Samsung, Realme smartphones to launch in 2020

News

Top upcoming Xiaomi, OnePlus, Samsung, Realme smartphones to launch in 2020