Realme X2 Pro 'blind order' sale announced for November 18: Here are the details

Customers have to make a payment of Rs 1,000 at the time of booking on 18 November. After this, between November 20 and November 21, these customer will need to pay the outstanding amount.

  • Published: November 15, 2019 12:56 PM IST
Realme X2 Pro Blind Order

Realme will be launching its flagship X2 Pro on November 20 in India. The event will take place in New Delhi at 12:30PM. Ahead of the official launch, the company has started ‘blind order’ sale like previous times. The special sale is for consumers who are interested in the device before the official unveiling.

The flagship Realme X2 Pro has already been launched in China. There it comes in three different variants, and also gets a special edition. The base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at RMB 2,599 (approximately Rs 26,000) in China. And we are expecting similar starting price for the India variant as well. But for now, if you want to purchase the device without knowing the official India price, here are details of the blind order details.

Realme X2 Pro: Blind order sale details

According to a teaser posted by Realme on its website, customers can book this X2 Pro on November 18. For this, customers have to make a payment of Rs 1,000 at the time of booking on 18 November. After this, between November 20 and November 21, these customer will need to pay the outstanding amount of the smartphone. Once they do the full payment, the company will dispatch the smartphone to the address given by the customer. As noted in the terms and conditions, only first 855 customers will benefit from this offer.

Realme X2 Pro: Specifications, features

The Realme X2 Pro is a flagship smartphone powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ mobile platform. The design is reminiscent of one seen with Realme X2 and seems to have a wider footprint. It sports a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The display supports 90Hz refresh rate, which is same as the one seen on OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro. There are also reports of the display being capable of up to 135Hz touch sampling rate. Realme X2 Pro comes in three different storage variants: 6GB + 64GB, 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB. The smartphone also comes with liquid cooling, which should make it a suitable choice for gaming. It packs a 4,000mAh battery and supports 50W VOOC fast charging.

Watch Video: How Realme phones are made (Noida Factory Visit)

It features quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main shooter. There is also an 8-megapixel ultrawide angle camera, 13-megapixel telephoto camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Other features include an updated in-display fingerprint sensor that is said to be faster than its predecessor. Realme has also confirmed dual stereo speaker setup with Dolby Atmos and dual-band WiFi for connectivity.

Features Realme X2 Pro
Price
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+
OS Android 9 Pie
Display Super AMOLED-6.5-inch Full HD+-2400x1080pixels
Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera Quad – 64MP + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 4,000mAh

