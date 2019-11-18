comscore Realme X2 Pro 'blind order' sale today: Here are the details | BGR India
Realme X2 Pro 'blind order' sale today: Here are the details

For this, customers have to make a payment of Rs 1,000 at the time of booking. After this, between November 20 and November 21, these customer will need to pay the outstanding amount of the smartphone.

  Updated: November 18, 2019 9:13 AM IST
Realme X2 Pro Blind Order

Realme is all set to launch its flagship X2 Pro along with Realme 5s and Realme Youth Buds wireless on November 20 in India. Last week, the company had teased a ‘blind order’ sale for the early buyers of Realme X2 Pro. It noted that the special sale will take place on November 18. It is for all those consumers who are interested in pre-booking the device before the official unveiling.

As per Realme, the Realme X2 Pro blind order sale will take place today (November 18) on Realme.com. For this, customers have to make a payment of Rs 1,000 at the time of booking. After this, between November 20 and November 21, these customer will need to pay the outstanding amount of the smartphone. Once they do the full payment, the company will dispatch the smartphone to the address given by the customer. As noted in the terms and conditions, only first 855 customers will benefit from this offer.

To note, the Realme X2 Pro launch event will take place in New Delhi at 12:30PM on November 20. The company will also unveil two more products at the same event – Realme 5s and Realme Youth Bus wireless. The Realme X2 Pro has already been launched in China. There it comes in three different variants, and also gets a special edition. The base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at RMB 2,599 (approximately Rs 26,000) in China. And we are expecting similar starting price for the India variant as well.

Realme X2 Pro: Specifications, features

The Realme X2 Pro is a flagship smartphone powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ mobile platform. Asus ROG Phone 2, Xiaomi BlackShark 2 Pro, OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro are the other devices to use this chipset. The design of the device was confirmed by the company even before the launch in China. The design is reminiscent of one seen with Realme X2 and seems to have a wider footprint. It sports a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The display supports 90Hz refresh rate, which is same as the one seen on OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro. There are also reports of the display being capable of up to 135Hz touch sampling rate. Realme X2 Pro comes in three different storage variants: 6GB + 64GB, 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB. The smartphone also comes with liquid cooling, which should make it a suitable choice for gaming. It packs a 4,000mAh battery and supports 50W VOOC fast charging.

Watch Video: How Realme phones are made (Noida Factory Visit)

It features quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main shooter. There is also an 8-megapixel ultrawide angle camera, 13-megapixel telephoto camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Other features include an updated in-display fingerprint sensor that is said to be faster than its predecessor. Realme has also confirmed dual stereo speaker setup with Dolby Atmos and dual-band WiFi for connectivity. It runs ColorOS 6.1 and will be available in luna and poseidon colors.

  Published Date: November 18, 2019 9:12 AM IST
  Updated Date: November 18, 2019 9:13 AM IST

