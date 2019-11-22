comscore Realme X2 Pro early sale access invites to be available today
Realme X2 Pro early sale access invites up for grabs on Flipkart at 12PM

The Realme X2 Pro will go on first sale on November 26 at 12:00PM. It will be a special access sale for limited customers.

  • Published: November 22, 2019 10:06 AM IST
Earlier this week, Realme launched the X2 Pro smartphone in India. It will go on first sale via Flipkart on November 26. But this will be an early access sale for limited customers. If you want to be one of those to buy the Realme X2 Pro early, you will need an invite. Here is all you need to know.

Realme X2 Pro early sale invites detailed

To get the easy sale access invites, you will have to head over to the Flipkart app and click on the Realme X2 Pro banner. When you scroll down below, you will see a “Claim Now” button, which will be live at 12:00PM today. Once you claim it, a notification will be sent to you. Once you have the invite, you will then need to wait for November 26 to be able to buy the smartphone.

Prices, offers, availability

The base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage costs Rs 29,999. The top model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage costs Rs 33,999. There’s also a Realme X2 Pro Master Edition, which costs Rs 34,999. This goes on sale during Christmas this year.

Features, specifications

As far as specifications are concerned, the smartphone features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED dew-drop display. It runs at FHD+ (2400×1080 pixels) resolution, and boasts 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood is the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ mobile platform. There is also liquid cooling underneath, which makes it suitable for long gaming sessions.

Realme X2 Pro India launch: 5 alternative smartphones you can buy right now

Making sure everything ticks is a 4,000mAh battery that supports 50W VOOC fast charging. The company claims this tech can charge the battery from zero to 100 percent in just 35 minutes. For photography, the smartphone equips a quad-camera setup at the back with a 64-megapixel primary camera. Other sensors include an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, 13-megapixel telephoto sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, there’s a 16-megapixel camera at the front.

Realme X2 Pro First Impressions: Taking price vs specifications battle to the next level

For security, there’s an in-display fingerprint sensor, which Realme says is faster and more accurate than before. Other features include dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, and dual-band Wi-Fi for connectivity. On the software front, it runs Android Pie-based ColorOS 6.1.

Features Realme X2 Pro
Price 29999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+
OS Android 9 Pie
Display Super AMOLED-6.5-inch Full HD+-2400x1080pixels
Internal Memory 8GB RAM with 128GB storage
Rear Camera Quad – 64MP + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 4,000mAh

  • Published Date: November 22, 2019 10:06 AM IST

