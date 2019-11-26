comscore Realme X2 Pro first sale today at 12PM: Price in India, features, offers
Realme X2 Pro first sale today at 12PM: Price in India, features, offers, sale details and more

The Realme X2 Pro sale will kick off at 12:00PM. The Chinese company is also giving free Realme buds with the phone. The Realme X2 Pro is priced at Rs 29,999 in India.

  • Published: November 26, 2019 10:23 AM IST
Realme recently took the wraps off its premium smartphone in India. Now, the Realme X2 Pro is all set to go on its first sale today at 12PM. The Realme X2 Pro comes with a starting price of Rs 29,999, and packs a 90Hz Super AMOLED display. You also get a flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor, and a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup. Apart from this, the handset also offers support for 50W fast charge, which is impressive. Realme has confirmed that it will start rolling out the Android 10 update in the first quarter of 2020. Read on to find out everything about Realme X2 Pro.

Realme X2 Pro price in India, sale offers and other details

The Realme X2 Pro sale will kick off at 12:00PM IST and go on till November 27, 11:59PM IST. The Chinese company is also giving free Realme buds with the phone. The Realme X2 Pro is priced at Rs 29,999 in India. You can buy the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant for the same price.

Realme releases roadmap for Android 10 based customized UI update: Here are details

Realme releases roadmap for Android 10 based customized UI update: Here are details

The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration will be available for Rs 33,999.  The Realme X2 Pro can be purchased via Flipkart and Realme.com. Realme’s premium phone comes in two color options, including Lunar White and Neptune Blue. Customers can get 10 percent cashback with HDFC bank debt cards.

Realme X2 Pro: Features, specifications

As far as specifications are concerned, the smartphone features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED dew-drop display. It runs at FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) resolution, and boasts a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood is the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ mobile platform. There is also liquid cooling underneath, which makes it suitable for long gaming sessions.

Watch: Realme 5s First Impressions

Making sure everything ticks is a 4,000mAh battery that supports 50W VOOC fast charging. The company claims this tech can charge the battery from zero to 100 percent in just 35 minutes. For photography, the smartphone equips a quad-camera setup at the back with a 64-megapixel primary camera. Other sensors include an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, 13-megapixel telephoto sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

For selfies and video calling, there’s a 16-megapixel camera at the front. For security, there’s an in-display fingerprint sensor, which Realme says is faster and more accurate than before. Other features include dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support and dual-band Wi-Fi for connectivity. On the software front, it runs Android Pie-based ColorOS 6.1.

Features Realme X2 Pro
Price 29999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+
OS Android 9 Pie
Display Super AMOLED-6.5-inch Full HD+-2400x1080pixels
Internal Memory 8GB RAM with 128GB storage
Rear Camera Quad – 64MP + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 4,000mAh

  • Published Date: November 26, 2019 10:23 AM IST

हिंदी समाचार

Realme X2 Pro स्मार्टफोन की आज दोपहर 12 बजे यहां होगी पहली सेल

Honor 20 स्मार्टफोन आज से 22,999 रुपये में Amazon India पर बिक्री के लिए आएगा, लिमिटेड टाइम के लिए है ऑफर

Tata Sky vs Airtel Digital TV : सेट-टॉप बॉक्स की कीमत और फीचर, कौन-सा है बेस्ट

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 की आज दोपहर 12 बजे फिर होगी फ्लैश सेल

Asus "Crack the code 2.0" कॉन्टेस्ट, अगली सेल डेट बताने पर फ्री मिलेगा ROG Phone II गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन

