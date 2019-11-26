Realme recently took the wraps off its premium smartphone in India. Now, the Realme X2 Pro is all set to go on its first sale today at 12PM. The Realme X2 Pro comes with a starting price of Rs 29,999, and packs a 90Hz Super AMOLED display. You also get a flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor, and a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup. Apart from this, the handset also offers support for 50W fast charge, which is impressive. Realme has confirmed that it will start rolling out the Android 10 update in the first quarter of 2020. Read on to find out everything about Realme X2 Pro.

Realme X2 Pro price in India, sale offers and other details

The Realme X2 Pro sale will kick off at 12:00PM IST and go on till November 27, 11:59PM IST. The Chinese company is also giving free Realme buds with the phone. The Realme X2 Pro is priced at Rs 29,999 in India. You can buy the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant for the same price.

The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration will be available for Rs 33,999. The Realme X2 Pro can be purchased via Flipkart and Realme.com. Realme’s premium phone comes in two color options, including Lunar White and Neptune Blue. Customers can get 10 percent cashback with HDFC bank debt cards.

Realme X2 Pro: Features, specifications

As far as specifications are concerned, the smartphone features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED dew-drop display. It runs at FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) resolution, and boasts a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood is the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ mobile platform. There is also liquid cooling underneath, which makes it suitable for long gaming sessions.

Making sure everything ticks is a 4,000mAh battery that supports 50W VOOC fast charging. The company claims this tech can charge the battery from zero to 100 percent in just 35 minutes. For photography, the smartphone equips a quad-camera setup at the back with a 64-megapixel primary camera. Other sensors include an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, 13-megapixel telephoto sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

For selfies and video calling, there’s a 16-megapixel camera at the front. For security, there’s an in-display fingerprint sensor, which Realme says is faster and more accurate than before. Other features include dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support and dual-band Wi-Fi for connectivity. On the software front, it runs Android Pie-based ColorOS 6.1.

