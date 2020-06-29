Realme X2 Pro gets June 2020 security patch

Realme has started rolling out a new software update for its Realme X2 Pro device in India. The latest update brings the June 2020 Android security patch to the smartphone, along with several new features, optimizations, and bug fixes. The Realme X2 Pro latest update carries the software Build version RMX1931EX_11.C.28, and its OTA firmware size is about 436 MB. Also Read - Realme 6, Realme 5i price in India hiked: Check specifications and new prices

As per the changelog, the update adds the Realme PaySa and Realme Link apps to the smartphone. The update also modified the default state of power-saving mode auto-off switch and made some partial changes with the screen brightness reduction switch in power-saving mode. Additionally, it also optimizes the PUBG lagging and fps drop issue. With more enhancements on the screen recording feature

and the slide back gesture style.

The update further fixes some known issues and improves the overall system stability of the device. The June 2020 security patch fixes a host of security vulnerabilities in the smartphone. One of these flaws could have enabled a local malicious application to bypass user interaction requirements to gain access to additional permissions. It also fixes an arbitrary code within the context of Kernel components.

The OTA update is rolling out to limited users in a staged manner. Hence, it may take a while before reaching all Realme X2 Pro units gradually. Users will get a notification to download the update. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to Settings > About Phone > System update.

Realme X2 Pro features, specifications

The Realme X2 Pro smartphone made its debut back in October last year. It flaunts a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ (1080×2400 pixels) resolution. It also comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC paired with an Adreno 640 GPU. The device additionally has a quad-rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. On the front, the phone sports a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

