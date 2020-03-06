Realme X2 Pro gets March security patch with the latest update

The Realme X2 Pro has received a new software update, which brings security patches for the month of March. The newly released update brings a few features as well as fixes a lot of issues. To begin with, the latest Realme X2 Pro update adds the Realme Dual Music Share feature as well as a 4D vibration feature. It fixes two notification bar issues too.

The changelog mentions that earlier charging animation was not showing, which is now being fixed. The issue of the phone showing the wrong battery charging status has also been fixed. The new update for the Realme X2 Pro also optimizes the stutter problem of slow-motion recording. The issue of the camera app not responding has been fixed. It also fixes a screen lock issue with swipe-up gestures.

Now, Realme X2 Pro users will also not witness system freeze caused by insufficient memory in the background. The brand has also fixed the issue of the system recording video that was not visible. Realme has also fixed some other minor issues with the latest update. Users will get a notification to download the update. Alternately, the update can also be checked by going to Settings > About Phone > System update.

To recall, the smartphone features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED dew-drop display. It runs at FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) resolution, and boasts a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood is the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ mobile platform. It packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 50W VOOC fast charging.

The company claims this tech can charge the battery from zero to 100 percent in just 35 minutes. For photography, the smartphone equips a quad-camera setup at the back with a 64-megapixel primary camera. Other sensors include an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 13-megapixel telephoto sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Features Realme X2 Pro Price 29999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ OS Android 9 Pie Display Super AMOLED-6.5-inch Full HD+-2400x1080pixels Internal Memory 8GB RAM with 128GB storage Rear Camera Quad – 64MP + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP Front Camera 16MP Battery 4,000mAh