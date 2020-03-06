comscore Realme X2 Pro gets March security patch with the latest update
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme X2 Pro gets March security patch with the latest update
News

Realme X2 Pro gets March security patch with the latest update

News

The latest Realme X2 Pro update adds the Realme Dual Music Share feature as well as a 4D vibration feature. It fixes two notification bar issues too.

  • Updated: March 6, 2020 4:37 PM IST
realme x2 pro review cameras 2

The Realme X2 Pro has received a new software update, which brings security patches for the month of March. The newly released update brings a few features as well as fixes a lot of issues. To begin with, the latest Realme X2 Pro update adds the Realme Dual Music Share feature as well as a 4D vibration feature. It fixes two notification bar issues too.

Related Stories


The changelog mentions that earlier charging animation was not showing, which is now being fixed. The issue of the phone showing the wrong battery charging status has also been fixed. The new update for the Realme X2 Pro also optimizes the stutter problem of slow-motion recording. The issue of the camera app not responding has been fixed. It also fixes a screen lock issue with swipe-up gestures.

Watch: Realme X50 Pro 5G First Impressions

Now, Realme X2 Pro users will also not witness system freeze caused by insufficient memory in the background. The brand has also fixed the issue of the system recording video that was not visible. Realme has also fixed some other minor issues with the latest update. Users will get a notification to download the update. Alternately, the update can also be checked by going to Settings > About Phone > System update.

To recall, the smartphone features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED dew-drop display. It runs at FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) resolution, and boasts a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood is the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ mobile platform. It packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 50W VOOC fast charging.

The company claims this tech can charge the battery from zero to 100 percent in just 35 minutes. For photography, the smartphone equips a quad-camera setup at the back with a 64-megapixel primary camera. Other sensors include an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 13-megapixel telephoto sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Features Realme X2 Pro
Price 29999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+
OS Android 9 Pie
Display Super AMOLED-6.5-inch Full HD+-2400x1080pixels
Internal Memory 8GB RAM with 128GB storage
Rear Camera Quad – 64MP + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 4,000mAh

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 6, 2020 4:32 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 6, 2020 4:37 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Oppo Find X2, Find X2 Pro launched with Snapdragon 865, 5G support
News
Oppo Find X2, Find X2 Pro launched with Snapdragon 865, 5G support
Realme X2 Pro gets March security patch with the latest update

News

Realme X2 Pro gets March security patch with the latest update

Jabra Elite Active 75t launched in India

News

Jabra Elite Active 75t launched in India

OnePlus Ideas is a new way to submit feedback

News

OnePlus Ideas is a new way to submit feedback

Sony tugs at the nostalgic heartstrings of fans with PlayStation 2 trick

Gaming

Sony tugs at the nostalgic heartstrings of fans with PlayStation 2 trick

Most Popular

Realme X50 Pro Review

Realme 6 Review

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Review

Jabra Elite 75t Review

Fossil Collider Hybrid HR smartwatch review

Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite 10 now available for pre-book

Oppo Find X2, Find X2 Pro launched with Snapdragon 865, 5G support

Realme X2 Pro gets March security patch with the latest update

Jabra Elite Active 75t launched in India

OnePlus Ideas is a new way to submit feedback

PUBG Karakin map: First look

BGR India Giveaway: Win Xiaomi's 10,000mAh Redmi Power bank for FREE

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite

BGR India Giveaway

PUBG Karakin map: First look

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme X2 Pro gets March security patch with the latest update

News

Realme X2 Pro gets March security patch with the latest update
Realme X50 Pro Review

Review

Realme X50 Pro Review
Realme Xtra Days sale: Check offers

Deals

Realme Xtra Days sale: Check offers
Realme Band vs Xiaomi Mi Band 3 vs Honor Band 5i

Wearables

Realme Band vs Xiaomi Mi Band 3 vs Honor Band 5i
Realme 6 series launched in India: Price, sale date, features

News

Realme 6 series launched in India: Price, sale date, features

हिंदी समाचार

यस बैंक संकट के कारण चरमराई फोन पे की सेवा, यूजर्स नहीं कर पा रहे पेमेंट

Amazon Holi Offers : Apple, Realme, Samsung और Xiaomi के स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रही हैं शानदार डील्स

क्या 1 जीबी डेटा के लिए देने होंगे 20 रुपये? जियो ने ट्राई को दिया सुझाव

Realme 6 Pro vs Poco X2 vs Galaxy M31 : कैमरा, बैटरी और परफॉर्मेंस के मामले में कौन है दमदार

जल्द ही भारत में लॉन्च होगा शाओमी का ये दमदार स्मार्टफोन, सामने आई खास जानकारी

News

Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite 10 now available for pre-book
News
Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite 10 now available for pre-book
Oppo Find X2, Find X2 Pro launched with Snapdragon 865, 5G support

News

Oppo Find X2, Find X2 Pro launched with Snapdragon 865, 5G support
Realme X2 Pro gets March security patch with the latest update

News

Realme X2 Pro gets March security patch with the latest update
Jabra Elite Active 75t launched in India

News

Jabra Elite Active 75t launched in India
OnePlus Ideas is a new way to submit feedback

News

OnePlus Ideas is a new way to submit feedback