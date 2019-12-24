comscore Realme X2 Pro new variant, Xiaomi 60W charger launched and more
Realme X2 Pro gets new variant, Xiaomi launches 60W fast charger, and more in Daily News Wrap

Here are the top tech stories of the day.

  • Published: December 24, 2019 9:28 PM IST
realme x2 pro review cameras

It’s Tuesday, and it was a pretty slow day as it is Christmas eve. While not a lot of breaking things happened in the tech space, we did get fair share of dose from some leaks and rumors. Galaxy Note 10 Lite specifications have surfaced, Vivo S1 Pro is reportedly set to launch in India soon. Even the Honor 9X and Magic Watch 2 are expected to make their way to the Indian shores. Here is a look at top tech news of the day.

Realme X2 Pro 64GB variant launched

Last month, Realme launched this premium flagship smartphone in India in two variants. The Realme X2 Pro comes with a starting price of Rs 29,999. Now, the 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage model has been launched at Rs 27,999. Read more here.

Realme also revealed that it will be launching fitness bands in first half of 2020. That’s not all, the company has also been working on a smartphone with 108-megapixel camera.

Xiaomi 60W fast charger launched

Xiaomi has launched a new 60W fast charger in China. The latest charger from Xiaomi offers two USB interfaces and one Type-C interface. However, only the USB-C interface supports the output of 60W. One can also use it to charge Apple’s MacBook Air (13), which can be charged in just 90 minutes. It carries a price label of 149 Yuan, which is around Rs 1,510 in India. Click here to read more.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 4G launched

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy Watch Active 2 in India. Now, the company has introduced the 4G LTE-enabled watch with e-SIM support. The Watch Active 2 4G will be available for Rs 35,990. You can read more about the smartwatch here.

Honor 9X, Magic Watch 2 to launch soon

Honor will reportedly launch its new Honor 9X device and Honor Magic Watch 2 in January 2020. There are high chances that the brand will also launch its new smart TV in India next month. Click here for more detailed report.

Vivo S1 Pro to launch soon

Vivo will reportedly launch the S1 Pro smartphone in India next month in mid-January 2020. It is said to be priced under Rs 20,000. The report mentions that the Vivo S1 Pro will launch with a 6.38-inch Full-HD+ punch-hole display in India. For more details, click here.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite specifications leaked

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite leak suggests it will be identical to Galaxy Note 10 in terms of specifications. The launch date and expected price has also leaked. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite is said to launch on January 10 at select markets in Europe. It is even tipped to be priced at €609 (around Rs 48,000).

  • Published Date: December 24, 2019 9:28 PM IST

Huawei Watch GT 2 First Impressions

Vivo V17 Review

NoiseFit Evolve Smartwatch Review

Samsung The Wall First Impressions

Syska EarGo Review

