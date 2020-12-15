Realme has started rolling out the OTA update for December 2020 for Realme X2 Pro users in India. The new software update offers several new features alongside system-level improvements. To recall, the Realme X2 Pro launched in India on November 20 last year and as the company claims it was the “fastest charging phone” in the country when launched. Also Read - Realme Watch S series to launch on December 23, Buds Air Pro Master Edition also coming

The company said in an email press release that “the update reaffirms Realme’s commitment to providing regular and timely updates to its devices. And continuing the trend Realme X series devices are now fetching the December OTA Changelog update.” Also Read - Realme X7 Pro all set for global launch on December 17

Realme has officially announced that the OTA update is rolling out in stages and the users will get a push notification to download the update. The update will be pushed out to a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days. Also Read - Best of 2020: Our top 5 smartphone picks under Rs 20,000

To update your Realme X20 Pro, head over to the Settings menu, then move to About Phone and select System update.

The changelog suggests that the OTA update brings an updated Android security patch and has also added a new icon for phone calls with Bluetooth earphone. The update has also added a feature of short-pressing the power button to turn off flashlight while screen-off. It has optimized the experience when using the combination of fingerprint and face to unlock.

If you haven’t received the update yet, head over to https://www.realme.com/in/support/software-update to manually update the device.

In India, the Realme X20 Pro base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs 29,999, the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 31,999, and the top end model includes 12GB RAM and 256GB storage and is priced at Rs 35,999. The phone is available in two colour options and they are lunar white and neptune blue.