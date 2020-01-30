comscore Realme X2 Pro gets Wi-Fi calling feature with latest January update
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme X2 Pro gets Wi-Fi calling feature with latest January update: Check details
News

Realme X2 Pro gets Wi-Fi calling feature with latest January update: Check details

News

Along with the VoWiFi or Wi-Fi calling support for Reliance Jio and Airtel, the update also brings the January 2020 Android security patch to the X2 Pro.

  • Published: January 30, 2020 10:51 AM IST
realme x2 pro review front camera

Realme has started rolling out VoWiFi or Wi-Fi calling support to its smartphones. The company has released a new software update for the Realme X2 Pro that brings VoWiFi support for Airtel and Reliance Jio network connection users.

Related Stories


The company noted about the update on Realme Community page with the changelog. Along with the VoWiFi or Wi-Fi calling support for Reliance Jio and Airtel, the update also brings the January 2020 Android security patch to the X2 Pro. It also fixes general bugs and issue of uploading videos to Instagram.

Realme C3 gets listed on Flipkart; 5,000mAh battery and more key specifications confirmed

Also Read

Realme C3 gets listed on Flipkart; 5,000mAh battery and more key specifications confirmed

Realme notes that the latest update to the X2 Pro carries firmware version number RMX1931EX_11.A.09. It is currently rolling out to a limited number of users in India and the broader rollout will commence if no major bugs are found. To download and install the latest update, one must wait for the OTA push notification. Otherwise, the availability of the update can be checked by going to Settings -> About phone -> System updates -> Check for updates or can be downloaded from Realme’s Community forum.

Last week, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth had announced that the company will roll out the VoWiFi or Wi-Fi calling support to all Realme smartphones. He confirmed that Realme smartphones will get Wi-Fi Calling support starting with Realme X2 Pro. Other Realme phones will get the update in February and March.

Watch Video: Realme 5i Unboxing

Going forward, in February, the update will be rolled out to Realme X2, Realme XT, Realme X, Realme 5 Pro, Realme 3 Pro, Realme 5, Realme 5i and Realme 5s smartphones. Rest of the smartphones, which include Realme 2 Pro, Realme U1, Realme 1, Realme 2, Realme 3, Realme 3i, Realme C1 and Realme C2, will also get the update in March.

Features Realme X2 Pro
Price 29999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+
OS Android 9 Pie
Display Super AMOLED-6.5-inch Full HD+-2400x1080pixels
Internal Memory 8GB RAM with 128GB storage
Rear Camera Quad – 64MP + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 4,000mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 30, 2020 10:51 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Realme X

Realme X

16999

Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6
Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
Dual 48MP + 5MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Realme X2 Pro gets Wi-Fi calling feature with latest January update
News
Realme X2 Pro gets Wi-Fi calling feature with latest January update
OnePlus Concept One is coming to India

News

OnePlus Concept One is coming to India

Samsung Smart TV with 65-inch 4K launched in India

Smart TVs

Samsung Smart TV with 65-inch 4K launched in India

6 products Apple could launch in H1, 2020

News

6 products Apple could launch in H1, 2020

PUBG Mobile may get new throwables soon

Gaming

PUBG Mobile may get new throwables soon

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite First Impressions

Honor 9X Review

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 First Impressions

Asus ExpertBook B9450 First Impressions

Oppo F15 Review

Realme C2 update rolling out

Realme X2 Pro gets Wi-Fi calling feature with latest January update

OnePlus Concept One is coming to India

6 products Apple could launch in H1, 2020

Poco X2 to support 27W fast charging, confirms Flipkart

Top 5 Highly Anticipated Smartphones of 2020

How to Uninstall Multiple Apps on Android

Realme UI First Impressions

Realme UI: A look at new features

5 WhatsApp tips and tricks you should know

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme C2 update rolling out

News

Realme C2 update rolling out
Realme X2 Pro gets Wi-Fi calling feature with latest January update

News

Realme X2 Pro gets Wi-Fi calling feature with latest January update
Realme C3 gets listed on Flipkart, key specifications confirmed

News

Realme C3 gets listed on Flipkart, key specifications confirmed
Realme fitness band leak reveal curved display; expected to launch in February

Wearables

Realme fitness band leak reveal curved display; expected to launch in February
BGR India | Daily News Wrap

News

BGR India | Daily News Wrap

हिंदी समाचार

Realme C3 फोन फ्लिपकार्ट पर हुआ लिस्ट, सामने आईं ये अहम जानकारियां

Poco X2 स्मार्टफोन की लॉन्च से पहले सामने आई कीमत, धमाल मचाने को तैयार है POCO

Realme फिटनेस बेंड को पहने दिखाई दिए माधव सेठ, डिस्प्ले डिजाइन हुआ लीक

Trending Technology News Today : Samsung Galaxy A51 के लॉन्च समेत आज की टॉप टेक न्यूज

Tata की पहली इलेक्ट्रिक SUV 'Nexon EV' भारत में 13.99 लाख रुपये में लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स

News

Realme C2 update rolling out
News
Realme C2 update rolling out
Realme X2 Pro gets Wi-Fi calling feature with latest January update

News

Realme X2 Pro gets Wi-Fi calling feature with latest January update
OnePlus Concept One is coming to India

News

OnePlus Concept One is coming to India
6 products Apple could launch in H1, 2020

News

6 products Apple could launch in H1, 2020
Poco X2 to support 27W fast charging, confirms Flipkart

News

Poco X2 to support 27W fast charging, confirms Flipkart