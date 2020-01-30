Realme X2 Pro gets Wi-Fi calling feature with latest January update

Realme has started rolling out VoWiFi or Wi-Fi calling support to its smartphones. The company has released a new software update for the Realme X2 Pro that brings VoWiFi support for Airtel and Reliance Jio network connection users.

The company noted about the update on Realme Community page with the changelog. Along with the VoWiFi or Wi-Fi calling support for Reliance Jio and Airtel, the update also brings the January 2020 Android security patch to the X2 Pro. It also fixes general bugs and issue of uploading videos to Instagram.

Realme notes that the latest update to the X2 Pro carries firmware version number RMX1931EX_11.A.09. It is currently rolling out to a limited number of users in India and the broader rollout will commence if no major bugs are found. To download and install the latest update, one must wait for the OTA push notification. Otherwise, the availability of the update can be checked by going to Settings -> About phone -> System updates -> Check for updates or can be downloaded from Realme’s Community forum.

Last week, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth had announced that the company will roll out the VoWiFi or Wi-Fi calling support to all Realme smartphones. He confirmed that Realme smartphones will get Wi-Fi Calling support starting with Realme X2 Pro. Other Realme phones will get the update in February and March.

Going forward, in February, the update will be rolled out to Realme X2, Realme XT, Realme X, Realme 5 Pro, Realme 3 Pro, Realme 5, Realme 5i and Realme 5s smartphones. Rest of the smartphones, which include Realme 2 Pro, Realme U1, Realme 1, Realme 2, Realme 3, Realme 3i, Realme C1 and Realme C2, will also get the update in March.

Features Realme X2 Pro Price 29999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ OS Android 9 Pie Display Super AMOLED-6.5-inch Full HD+-2400x1080pixels Internal Memory 8GB RAM with 128GB storage Rear Camera Quad – 64MP + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP Front Camera 16MP Battery 4,000mAh

