Realme X2 Pro hands-on video, official renders leaked ahead of official launch

Realme X2 Pro is scheduled to launch globally tomorrow on October 15. The company has already confirmed an India launch some time in December.

  Published: October 14, 2019 10:43 AM IST
realme-x2-pr0-render-leaked-china

Image Credit: Weibo

Realme is gearing up to launch its first premium flagship device tomorrow in China and Europe. Ahead of this launch, we have seen a lot of leaks around the Realme X2 Pro. Now, another Realme X2 Pro leak has surfaced online leaving very little to the imagination.

A leakster from China has put up an alleged hands-on video of the Realme X2 Pro. The video clearly shows the front and back of a white colored variant. Interestingly, Realme CMO has shared official renders of the smartphone on Weibo. It shows the ‘Poseidon Blue’ variant of the upcoming device.

Realme X2 Pro leak: Expected features, specifications

Ahead of tomorrow’s launch, we already have a fair idea on the key specs of the Realme X2 Pro. These include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ mobile platform under the hood, and up to 12GB of RAM. It will also flaunt a display with 90Hz refresh rate, and 135Hz touch sampling rate. Realme is also touting its G3.0 light-sensitive screen fingerprint module, which can unlock the smartphone in 0.23 seconds.

Other confirmed features include 64-megapixel quad cameras with support for 20X zoom. The setup will reportedly also feature a 13-megapixel telephoto lens, an ultra-wide-angle lens and a Portrait lens. Teasers also hint at a 4,000mAh battery with support for 50W Super VOOC charging. This tech claims to charge the battery from zero to 100 percent in just 35 minutes.

The X2 Pro is launching only on the global stage tomorrow. While there is no official India launch date yet, CEO Madhav Sheth recently hinted at a December launch time frame.

  • Published Date: October 14, 2019 10:43 AM IST

