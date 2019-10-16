Realme X2 Pro India launch on November 20: Official invites out

Realme has sent out official invites for the Realme X2 Pro India launch. The Chinese smartphone maker will be announcing its new flagship smartphone for the Indian market on November 20. The launch event will take place in New Delhi at 12:30PM.

The flagship Realme X2 Pro has already been launched in China. There it comes in three different variants, and also gets a special edition. The base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at RMB 2,599 (approximately Rs 26,000) in China. The second model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will be available for RMB 2,799 (approximately Rs 28,000). There is also a top-end 12GB RAM variant with 256GB storage, which will be available for RMB 3,199 (approximately Rs 32,000). The Realme X2 Pro Master Edition with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will be available for RMB 3,299 (approximately Rs 33,000).

Realme X2 Pro: Specifications, features

The Realme X2 Pro is a flagship smartphone powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ mobile platform. Asus ROG Phone 2, Xiaomi BlackShark 2 Pro, OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro are the other devices to use this chipset. The design of the device was confirmed by the company even before the launch in China. The design is reminiscent of one seen with Realme X2 and seems to have a wider footprint. It sports a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The display supports 90Hz refresh rate, which is same as the one seen on OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro. There are also reports of the display being capable of up to 135Hz touch sampling rate. Realme X2 Pro comes in three different storage variants: 6GB + 64GB, 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB. The smartphone also comes with liquid cooling, which should make it a suitable choice for gaming. It packs a 4,000mAh battery and supports 50W VOOC fast charging.

It features quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main shooter. There is also an 8-megapixel ultrawide angle camera, 13-megapixel telephoto camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Other features include an updated in-display fingerprint sensor that is said to be faster than its predecessor. Realme has also confirmed dual stereo speaker setup with Dolby Atmos and dual-band WiFi for connectivity. It runs ColorOS 6.1 and will be available in luna and poseidon colors.

