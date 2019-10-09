comscore Realme X2 Pro India launch in December, CEO Madhav Sheth confirms
Realme X2 Pro India launch in December, CEO Madhav Sheth confirms

Realme X2 Pro will be launched in China on October 15. The smartphone featuring 90Hz display, Snapdragon 855+ SoC will arrive in India two months later.

  • Published: October 9, 2019 3:05 PM IST
Realme X2 Pro, the first flagship smartphone from Realme, will be launched in China on October 15. Now, the company has confirmed the India launch timeline as well. Madhav Sheth, CEO of Realme India, has revealed that Realme X2 Pro will debut in India sometime in December. Sheth took to Twitter to confirm that the device is coming towards the end of this year. However, he did not offer exact launch date for the smartphone. Alongside the launch timeline, Sheth also reiterated some of the key features of its first flagship smartphone.

Realme X2 Pro will mark a major departure for Realme, which has focused mainly on budget and mid-range price segment. It will expand to premium smartphone segment with the launch of Realme X2 Pro and Indian consumers will have to wait two months more than their Chinese counterparts. To recall, Realme had launched the Realme X in China first and brought the device to India a few weeks later. However, two months seems like a longer wait time, as noted by most Realme fans in reply to Madhav Sheth’s tweet.

Apart from the confirmed specifications, Realme is also teasing a new generation in-display fingerprint sensor on the Realme X2 Pro. Called G3.0 light-sensitive screen fingerprint module, the sensor is said to come with an additional safety filter that will transform the projected light from green to full spectrum white. This will result in improved monitoring and identification. The sensor is also touted to unlock the device in 0.23 seconds. One of the teasers for the device on Weibo has revealed TUV Rheinland eye protection certification with 37.5 percent reduction in emission of harmful blue rays.

The renders show that Realme X2 Pro will feature a waterdrop-style notch similar to Realme XT. It will feature a quad camera setup with 64-megapixel primary sensor but will drop dedicated macro camera for a telephoto lens. Sheth has further confirmed that Realme X2 Pro will be powered by Snapdragon 855+ mobile platform. It will also sport a 90Hz display similar to the one seen on OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7T. There are also reports that the device will offer support for 50W SuperVOOC fast charging. The company has also confirmed dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

  • Published Date: October 9, 2019 3:05 PM IST

