Realme X2 Pro latest Android 10 update brings April 2020 security patch and bug fixes

As per Realme, the Realme X2 Pro's latest system update brings the build version RMX1931EX_11.C.25.

Realme X2 Pro

Realme has started pushing a new Android 10 update for the Realme X2 Pro flagship smartphones in India. The latest over-the-air (OTA) update includes April 2020 security patch along overall system improvements and with a new charging animation. As always, Realme has noted on its community forum that the update is being rolled out in batches for select users, and a broader rollout will take place in a few days time if no critical bugs are found. Also Read - Realme smartphone with Oppo Reno-style design appears in live images

As per Realme, the Realme X2 Pro’s latest system update brings the build version RMX1931EX_11.C.25. It will also updated charging animation and fixes a camera app bug. Not just that, the Bluetooth headset delay while playing PUBG, occasional Splashing Screen when rebooting phone, occasional app crash issue, voice assistant issue and more have been fixed too. Also Read - Realme 5 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy M30s : कीमत में 500 रुपये का अंतर, लेकिन कौन है दमदार

If you haven’t yet received this update, you should be getting it in the coming days. You can manually check for the update in the phone’s Settings section > System -> System updates -> Download and install. Users are also recommended to download the latest software update using a strong Wi-Fi connection. Also Read - Realme Band update brings Find-My-Phone and other new features; check details

Last month, the Realme X2 Pro has received March 2020 Android security patch. The software update was about 493MB in size. Then Realme had fixed the screen flickering error when rebooting the phone and the issue of floating window permission for screen recording.

Watch Video: 5 ways to make your Android phone faster

To recall, the Realme X2 Pro was launched back in November 2019. It is currently available for Rs 27,999 in India. The device features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED dew-drop display. It runs at FHD+ (2400×1080 pixels) resolution and boasts a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood is the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ mobile platform. There is also liquid cooling underneath, which makes it suitable for long gaming sessions. Making sure everything ticks is a 4,000mAh battery that supports 50W VOOC fast charging.

Features Realme X2 Pro
Price 29999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+
OS Android 9 Pie
Display Super AMOLED-6.5-inch Full HD+-2400x1080pixels
Internal Memory 8GB RAM with 128GB storage
Rear Camera Quad – 64MP + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 4,000mAh

