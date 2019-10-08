It’s no secret that Realme is gearing up to launch its most ambitious smartphone yet. Dubbed Realme X2 Pro, it will be the company’s first-ever flagship device. Now, a teaser on Weibo reveals the Realme X2 Pro launch plans.

As per the post, the Realme X2 Pro launch will take place in China on October 15. Interestingly, the smartphone is scheduled to launch in Europe on the same day as well. Going by the teaser, the launch will take place at 10:00AM local time (7:30AM IST). There is however no word on an India launch date yet.

Realme X2 Pro features, specifications (expected)

Ahead of the launch, the upcoming Realme smartphone has been spotted on a couple of certification sites, IndiaShopps reports. Both, TENAA and NBTC, give us a glimpse at the kind of features and specifications we can expect.

Among the smartphone’s talking points will be a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood will be the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ mobile platform. Both are a first for Realme.

Other noteworthy features include a battery with 50W SuperVOOC Flash Charge support. As per the company, this fast charging tech will juice up the battery in just over 30 minutes. Realme also confirmed that the device will boast dual stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos.

For photography, the device will include a quad-camera setup at the back. As per leaks, this setup will include a 64-megapixel sensor, a 13-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor. One of them is a dedicated telephoto lens with support for 3x optical zoom, and up to 20x Hybrid Zoom. For selfies there will be a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.