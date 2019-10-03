comscore Realme X2 Pro launch teased officially; Snapdragon 855+, 90Hz display
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme X2 Pro launch teased officially; Snapdragon 855+, 90Hz display, 64MP camera confirmed
News

Realme X2 Pro launch teased officially; Snapdragon 855+, 90Hz display, 64MP camera confirmed

News

As per official listing, the Realme X2 Pro will be the 'Full Speed Flagship'. The smartphone will pack Qualcomm's top-end Snapdragon 855+ chipset just like OnePlus 7T.

  • Published: October 3, 2019 10:14 AM IST
realme-x2-pro-teaser

Realme is all set to launch its first ever premium flagship smartphone very soon. The device will be called Realme X2 Pro. The Chinese smartphone maker has teased away the X2 Pro launch, and confirmed few key specifications on its website.

As per official listing, the Realme X2 Pro will be the ‘Full Speed Flagship’. The smartphone will pack Qualcomm’s top-end Snapdragon 855+ chipset, 64-megapixel camera with 20X hybrid zoom and 90Hz display like the OnePlus 7T.

Realme C2's latest software update adds Digital Wellbeing, September security patch and more

Also Read

Realme C2's latest software update adds Digital Wellbeing, September security patch and more

In a recent “Ask Madhav” YouTube episode, Realme CEO did reveal that the company is working on a phone with 90Hz screen. Even the Realme executives confirmed that the company will soon launch a X2 Pro variant with a 90Hz display and Snapdragon 855+ SoC. On the other hand, a new Realme smartphone with model number RMX1931 was recently spotted on Bluetooth SIG. The listing revealed key specifications such as an octa-core processor clocked at 2.84GHz.

Realme hasn’t announced the launch date of the X2 Pro yet, but according to GSMArena report, the smartphone company will be launched in Asia and European market simultaneously. Apart from the confirmed key specs, other details are currently unknown. Realme has reportedly promised to reveal one new feature of the phone every day until October 4 on its website.

Watch Video: Realme X First Look

At the Realme XT launch, Madhav Sheth did hint at a December launch, and that could be the time when X2 Pro might come to India. Also, there is no word on the pricing. But considering how Realme has gone aggressive with its range of smartphones, the smartphone might just get aggressive pricing similar to Poco F1.

Features Realme X Realme XT
Price 16999 15999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 Android 9 Pie
Display 6.53-inch -FHD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio 6.4-inch FHD+
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera Dual 48MP + 5MP Quad – 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 16MP 16MP
Battery 3,765mAh 4,000mAh

 

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Realme X

Realme X

16999

Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6
Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
Dual 48MP + 5MP
  • Published Date: October 3, 2019 10:14 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Paytm Payments Bank tops in the number of digital transactions: Report
News
Paytm Payments Bank tops in the number of digital transactions: Report
Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro leak hints at 108-megapixel main camera

News

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro leak hints at 108-megapixel main camera

Realme X2 Pro launch teased officially; Snapdragon 855+, 90Hz display, 64MP camera confirmed

News

Realme X2 Pro launch teased officially; Snapdragon 855+, 90Hz display, 64MP camera confirmed

Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL specifications leaked

News

Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL specifications leaked

PUBG Mobile ban list of hackers from 23 to 30 is now out

News

PUBG Mobile ban list of hackers from 23 to 30 is now out

Most Popular

Google Nest Hub Review

OnePlus 7T Review

Tile Mate Review

Asus ROG Phone 2 Review

Samsung Galaxy Fold First Impressions

Paytm Payments Bank tops in the number of digital transactions: Report

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro leak hints at 108-megapixel main camera

Realme X2 Pro launch teased officially; Snapdragon 855+, 90Hz display, 64MP camera confirmed

Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL specifications leaked

PUBG Mobile ban list of hackers from 23 to 30 is now out

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme X2 Pro launch teased officially; Snapdragon 855+, 90Hz display, 64MP camera confirmed

News

Realme X2 Pro launch teased officially; Snapdragon 855+, 90Hz display, 64MP camera confirmed
Best Mobile Phone Under 15000

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone Under 15000
Realme C2's latest software update adds Digital Wellbeing, September security patch and more

News

Realme C2's latest software update adds Digital Wellbeing, September security patch and more
Realme X2 Pro with Snapdragon 855+ SoC to launch soon

News

Realme X2 Pro with Snapdragon 855+ SoC to launch soon
Realme XT second flash sale today: Price in India, offers

News

Realme XT second flash sale today: Price in India, offers

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG Mobile ने 23 से 30 सितंबर के बीच इन चीटर्स को 10 साल के लिए किया बैन

Redmi 8 की रेंडर्स सामने आए, कंपनी ने डिजाइन में कई सारे बदलाव

Call of Duty Mobile गेम को 2 करोड़ से ज्यादा लोगों ने किया डाउनलोड, अमेरिका से ज्यादा भारत में मिले हिट

Microsoft अगले साल एंड्रॉइड Microsoft Surface Duo फोल्डेबल स्मार्टफोन को करेगा लॉन्च, सैमसंग और हुवावे को देगा टक्कर

Microsoft ने लॉन्च किए Surface लैपटॉप 3 सीरीज, Surface Pro 7 टैबलेट, और Surface Earbuds

News

Paytm Payments Bank tops in the number of digital transactions: Report
News
Paytm Payments Bank tops in the number of digital transactions: Report
Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro leak hints at 108-megapixel main camera

News

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro leak hints at 108-megapixel main camera
Realme X2 Pro launch teased officially; Snapdragon 855+, 90Hz display, 64MP camera confirmed

News

Realme X2 Pro launch teased officially; Snapdragon 855+, 90Hz display, 64MP camera confirmed
Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL specifications leaked

News

Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL specifications leaked
PUBG Mobile ban list of hackers from 23 to 30 is now out

News

PUBG Mobile ban list of hackers from 23 to 30 is now out