Realme is all set to launch its first ever premium flagship smartphone very soon. The device will be called Realme X2 Pro. The Chinese smartphone maker has teased away the X2 Pro launch, and confirmed few key specifications on its website.

As per official listing, the Realme X2 Pro will be the ‘Full Speed Flagship’. The smartphone will pack Qualcomm’s top-end Snapdragon 855+ chipset, 64-megapixel camera with 20X hybrid zoom and 90Hz display like the OnePlus 7T.

In a recent “Ask Madhav” YouTube episode, Realme CEO did reveal that the company is working on a phone with 90Hz screen. Even the Realme executives confirmed that the company will soon launch a X2 Pro variant with a 90Hz display and Snapdragon 855+ SoC. On the other hand, a new Realme smartphone with model number RMX1931 was recently spotted on Bluetooth SIG. The listing revealed key specifications such as an octa-core processor clocked at 2.84GHz.

Realme hasn’t announced the launch date of the X2 Pro yet, but according to GSMArena report, the smartphone company will be launched in Asia and European market simultaneously. Apart from the confirmed key specs, other details are currently unknown. Realme has reportedly promised to reveal one new feature of the phone every day until October 4 on its website.

Watch Video: Realme X First Look

At the Realme XT launch, Madhav Sheth did hint at a December launch, and that could be the time when X2 Pro might come to India. Also, there is no word on the pricing. But considering how Realme has gone aggressive with its range of smartphones, the smartphone might just get aggressive pricing similar to Poco F1.

Features Realme X Realme XT Price 16999 15999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 Android 9 Pie Display 6.53-inch -FHD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio 6.4-inch FHD+ Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM with 64GB storage Rear Camera Dual 48MP + 5MP Quad – 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front Camera 16MP 16MP Battery 3,765mAh 4,000mAh

Story Timeline