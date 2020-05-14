Smartphone maker Realme has just launched a new long term beta for its in-house Realme UI. As part of the program, the company will provide access to Close-beta builds along with Android 11 Early Access Beta. The company revealed that this new program will go on for about one year with 100 seats. Realme has also started accepting applications to get a seat in the long-term beta program along with the announcement. Interested users need to apply for the program before May 18, 2020. The company will announce the selected users on May 22, 2020. Let’s check out the rest of the details regarding the long-term Beta program for Realme UI here. Also Read - Realme Watch India launch official teaser out, coming soon

Realme ‘Long-term Beta’ program announced; details

As part of the program, the company will offer its fans the chance to experience unreleased Realme UI features. This program will allow the company to gather important consumer feedback to take important decisions on these features. The feedback will be extremely important and helpful to craft a better and improved version of Realme UI. It also means that these 100 users will be responsible for shaping the future of the OS that the rest of the Realme consumers will get. However, one of the most interesting aspects of the program is the early access to Android 11.

Realme users can head to the Google form linked on the announcement page on the Realme community forum. Here, they can full up the form to submit their application for the program. The company did not clarify if it will roll out the Android 11 Beta at launch on June 3. However, releasing the Beta version to other Android devices is not a new practice. Google has ensured compatibility for an increasing number of Android devices beyond its Google Pixel lineup in the last two releases.

This program seems similar to the beta programs that other Android smartphone makers are running. These companies include OnePlus, Xiaomi, Oppo, and more. It is worth noting that currently, this program is only open to Realme X2 Pro users in the market. The company is “evaluating to bring it” to more devices in the future. We are not sure if the company will roll out an AOSP version of Android 11 Beta to the X2 Pro users or seamlessly upgrade the Realme UI layer with the latest version. We will update the company when we get come clarity.