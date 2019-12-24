comscore Realme X2 Pro Master Edition goes on sale today | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme X2 Pro Master Edition goes on sale today, 6GB RAM variant coming soon
News

Realme X2 Pro Master Edition goes on sale today, 6GB RAM variant coming soon

News

The Realme X2 Pro Master Edition in Red Brick and Concrete editions will go on sale today for the first time on Flipkart and the Realme website.

  • Published: December 24, 2019 10:12 AM IST
Realme X2 Pro Master Edition collage

The Realme X2 Pro was launched just last month in two variants. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant sells for Rs 29,999. The higher 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant sells for Rs 33,999.

Related Stories


However, now the brand has officially announced two new variants of the smartphone. First, 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant of the Realme X2 Pro will launch soon.  Note that the 6GB RAM edition of the X2 Pro is not to be confused with the Realme X2. The Realme X2 is a separate mid-range device powered by the Snapdragon 730G SoC.

Watch: Realme X2 Pro Review

Second, the Master Edition of the Realme X2 Pro will go on sale for the first time today. The Master Edition will be available in Red Brick and Concrete variants and will come only with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The variant is priced at Rs 34,999. The Realme X2 Pro Master Edition will go up for sale on Flipkart and the brand’s website on December 24 at 8:55PM. The sale also bundles offers for Jio subscribers, entitling them to benefits worth Rs 11,500.

Realme X2 Pro update comes with camera improvements and 90Hz refresh rate optimization

Also Read

Realme X2 Pro update comes with camera improvements and 90Hz refresh rate optimization

Specifications

The X2 Pro features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED panel that comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It has a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone features a waterdrop notch and the screen supports 90Hz refresh rate. Further, the phone runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC and has an Adreno 640 for GPU needs. A 4000mAh battery powers the unit and it supports 50W SuperVOOC fast charging. The phone can go from zero to 100 in about 30-35 minutes.

On the rear of the X2 Pro is a quad-camera setup. This includes a 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 primary sensor, a 13-megapixel telephoto camera, an 8-megapixel super-wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is also a single 16-megapixel camera on the front for selfies.

 

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 24, 2019 10:12 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy S10 fastest phone in select markets in Q3 2019: Study
News
Samsung Galaxy S10 fastest phone in select markets in Q3 2019: Study
Xiaomi launches 60W fast charger for around Rs 1,510: Check details

News

Xiaomi launches 60W fast charger for around Rs 1,510: Check details

Realme X2 Pro Master Edition to go on sale today

News

Realme X2 Pro Master Edition to go on sale today

Realme Fitness Band to launch in early 2020

News

Realme Fitness Band to launch in early 2020

Realme confirms working on a smartphone with 108MP sensor

News

Realme confirms working on a smartphone with 108MP sensor

Most Popular

Vivo V17 Review

Huawei Watch GT 2 First Impressions

NoiseFit Evolve Smartwatch Review

Samsung The Wall First Impressions

Syska EarGo Review

Samsung Galaxy S10 fastest phone in select markets in Q3 2019: Study

Xiaomi launches 60W fast charger for around Rs 1,510: Check details

Realme X2 Pro Master Edition to go on sale today

Realme Fitness Band to launch in early 2020

Realme confirms working on a smartphone with 108MP sensor

Jabra says Elite 75t is all about premium comfort and superior battery life

Best non-Chinese smartphones in India

Shinco says share of non-smart TVs will decline in 2020

WhatsApp: 5 privacy features you should know in 2019

Top 5 True Wireless Earbuds to buy in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme X2 Pro Master Edition to go on sale today

News

Realme X2 Pro Master Edition to go on sale today
Realme Fitness Band to launch in early 2020

News

Realme Fitness Band to launch in early 2020
Realme confirms working on a smartphone with 108MP sensor

News

Realme confirms working on a smartphone with 108MP sensor
Realme X2 Pro new variant with 6GB RAM, 64GB storage announced for Rs 27,999

News

Realme X2 Pro new variant with 6GB RAM, 64GB storage announced for Rs 27,999
Realme Buds Air to go on flash sale today at 12PM

News

Realme Buds Air to go on flash sale today at 12PM

हिंदी समाचार

दुनिया मना रही है हॉलिडे सीजन, गूगल ने भी बनाया डूडल

Realme X2 Pro का नया वेरिएंट 6GB RAM और 64GB स्टोरेज 27,999 रुपये में लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स

Realme X2 Pro के मास्टर ए़डिशन की सेल आज, जानें कीमत और सेल ऑफर्स

Honor V30 का 'Dawn Orange' कलर लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Vivo ने MWC 2020 में 23 फरवरी को इवेंट का किया आयोजन, फोल्डेबल स्मार्टफोन होगा लॉन्च!

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 fastest phone in select markets in Q3 2019: Study
News
Samsung Galaxy S10 fastest phone in select markets in Q3 2019: Study
Xiaomi launches 60W fast charger for around Rs 1,510: Check details

News

Xiaomi launches 60W fast charger for around Rs 1,510: Check details
Realme X2 Pro Master Edition to go on sale today

News

Realme X2 Pro Master Edition to go on sale today
Realme Fitness Band to launch in early 2020

News

Realme Fitness Band to launch in early 2020
Realme confirms working on a smartphone with 108MP sensor

News

Realme confirms working on a smartphone with 108MP sensor