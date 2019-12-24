The Realme X2 Pro was launched just last month in two variants. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant sells for Rs 29,999. The higher 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant sells for Rs 33,999.

However, now the brand has officially announced two new variants of the smartphone. First, 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant of the Realme X2 Pro will launch soon. Note that the 6GB RAM edition of the X2 Pro is not to be confused with the Realme X2. The Realme X2 is a separate mid-range device powered by the Snapdragon 730G SoC.

Second, the Master Edition of the Realme X2 Pro will go on sale for the first time today. The Master Edition will be available in Red Brick and Concrete variants and will come only with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The variant is priced at Rs 34,999. The Realme X2 Pro Master Edition will go up for sale on Flipkart and the brand’s website on December 24 at 8:55PM. The sale also bundles offers for Jio subscribers, entitling them to benefits worth Rs 11,500.

Get your Red Brick & Concrete editions at 8:55 PM tomorrow on https://t.co/EgEe8vAhSe & Flipkart.

Special Christmas sale till 25th!

Specifications

The X2 Pro features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED panel that comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It has a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone features a waterdrop notch and the screen supports 90Hz refresh rate. Further, the phone runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC and has an Adreno 640 for GPU needs. A 4000mAh battery powers the unit and it supports 50W SuperVOOC fast charging. The phone can go from zero to 100 in about 30-35 minutes.

On the rear of the X2 Pro is a quad-camera setup. This includes a 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 primary sensor, a 13-megapixel telephoto camera, an 8-megapixel super-wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is also a single 16-megapixel camera on the front for selfies.