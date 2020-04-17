comscore Realme X2 Pro matches ROG Phone 2 in DxOMark ranking | BGR India
Realme X2 Pro matches Asus ROG Phone 2 and Sony Xperia 5 in DxOMark ranking: Check out the score

Realme X2 Pro is not a new smartphone but its camera is getting validation from DxOMark Labs now.

  Published: April 17, 2020 5:55 PM IST
Realme X2 Pro has received validation for its camera performance from DxOMark. According to DxOMark ranking, the smartphone has scored 95, which puts in the same league as the Asus ROG Phone 2 and Sony Xperia 5. For a smartphone launched at Rs 29,999, this is definitely not a bad score. However, its rivals seem to have caught up in a big way. Realme X50 Pro 5G might do even better in the DxOMark testing and we might have to wait for a score. Also Read - Realme X2 Pro Master Edition gets Red Dot Design award

Realme X2 Pro comes equipped with a quad rear camera setup. The main camera is a 64-megapixel shooter with 1/1.7-inch Quad-Bayer sensor and f/1.8 aperture lens. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor, a 13-megapixel telephoto sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It also supports 4K video recording at 60 frames per second. However, DxOMark has tested the video capabilities only at 1080p and 30 frames per second. Also Read - Realme X2 Pro update brings March security patch and bug fixes

It has a photo sub-score of 99 and a video sub-score of 86. The DxOMark reviewers note that the Realme X2 Pro camera produces fairly good detail in outdoor conditions. In the photo department, it delivers good texture to noise balance even in zoom shots. The ultra wide-angle camera has also got good reviews with little distortion. However, it has lost points due to strong luminance noise, strong ringing and notable softness in corners. The reviewers also noticed white balance issues and artifacts in depth estimation. Also Read - Realme X2 Pro now available for as low as Rs 23,999 on Flipkart: Here's how to get it

When it comes to video recording, the smartphone has accurate white balance and fast autofocus. The focus tracking has also been found to be fairly good outdoors. However, the setup is let down again by luminance noise outdoors and low texture. Since the main camera lacks OIS, the stabilization is poor. For the price, this seems like nitpicking but Realme X2 Pro has definitely surprised the reviewers at DxOMark.

  • Published Date: April 17, 2020 5:55 PM IST

