Realme X2 Pro new variant with 6GB RAM, 64GB storage announced for Rs 27,999

Realme is getting the 6GB variant of the X2 Pro in India. The company CEO, Madhav Sheth, announced that the Realme X2 Pro with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage will be priced at Rs 27,999. Although,

  • Published: December 24, 2019 9:32 AM IST
realme x2 pro first impressions

Realme is getting the 6GB variant of the X2 Pro in India. The company CEO, Madhav Sheth, announced that the Realme X2 Pro with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage will be priced at Rs 27,999. Although, he didn’t reveal, when the device will go on sale in India. It is worth noting that the 6GB RAM variant will come with 64GB storage with UFS 2.1 storage protocol. In contrast, the other two variants feature a faster UFS 3.0 storage protocol.

Last month, Realme launched this premium flagship smartphone in India in two variants. The Realme X2 Pro comes with a starting price of Rs 29,999, and packs a 90Hz Super AMOLED display. You also get a flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor, and a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup. Apart from this, the handset also offers support for 50W super fast charge, which can full charge this phone in just 35 minutes.

Watch Video: Realme X2 Pro Review

Realme X2 Pro: Price in India

The latest Realme X2 Pro with 6GB+64GB configuration will be made available for Rs 27,999. At present, the sale date is not announced. The Realme X2 Pro’s 8GB RAM + 128GB model is priced at Rs 29,999 in India. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration model is available for Rs 33,999. The Realme X2 Pro can be purchased via Flipkart and Realme.com.

Features, specifications

As far as specifications are concerned, the smartphone features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED dew-drop display. It runs at FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) resolution, and boasts a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood is the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ mobile platform. There is also liquid cooling underneath, which makes it suitable for long gaming sessions.

Making sure everything ticks is a 4,000mAh battery that supports 50W VOOC fast charging. The company claims this tech can charge the battery from zero to 100 percent in just 35 minutes. For photography, the smartphone equips a quad-camera setup at the back with a 64-megapixel primary camera. Other sensors include an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, 13-megapixel telephoto sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Realme X2 Pro Review: Well-rounded flagship with crazy fast charging

For selfies and video calling, there’s a 16-megapixel camera at the front. For security, there’s an in-display fingerprint sensor, which Realme says is faster and more accurate than before. Other features include dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support and dual-band Wi-Fi for connectivity. On the software front, it runs Android Pie-based ColorOS 6.1.

  • Published Date: December 24, 2019 9:32 AM IST

