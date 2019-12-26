Two more phones by Realme will now get the latest December Security patch via a new system update. One of them is the Realme 5 Pro, also known as the Realme Q in some regions. The second device is the recently released Realme X2 Pro.

Just like the system update released for the Realme XT a few days ago, the new update has a similar changelog. It includes the latest December Android security patch. The update even adds a quick toggle for Dark Mode to the Realme X2 Pro and 5 Pro. This allows users to switch from a light theme to a Dark Mode quickly in one tap.

Realme update for X2 Pro: What’s new?

The new update for the X2 Pro is numbered A.13. Apart from the new security patch, the update also brings HDR for video recording. The overexposing photo issue is also solved now. A neat new feature allows users to return to the desktop when they click on an empty space on the recent tasks page. Users can also now set the camera flash to go off when they receive an incoming call. Further, the update includes a fix for abnormal QQ power consumption on the power consumption details page. It also optimizes the WeChat app call quality. A bug that didn’t allow the QCY T5 headset to reconnect is also fixed now.

Realme 5 Pro/Q: What’s new?

The system update for the Realme 5 Pro or the Realme Q is numbered A.11. The update brings a new algorithm library to fix the black spot issue on taking photos with the front camera in super night scene. Further, the power consumption for games like King of Glory and Peace Elite. Tapping on a blank space in the recent tasks page takes you back to the home screen. Video recording now gets an HDR option. Also, you can also now set the camera flash to light up for incoming calls. Fixes for the abnormal QQ power consumption, the overexposure problem during taking photos in the flash and the WeChat call quality are present here too.