Realme X2 Pro, Realme 5s India launch LIVE updates

  Realme X2 Pro, Realme 5s India launch event highlights: Realme 5s starts at Rs 9,999, X2 Pro starts at Rs 29,999
Realme X2 Pro, Realme 5s India launch event highlights: Realme 5s starts at Rs 9,999, X2 Pro starts at Rs 29,999

The Realme X2 Pro is a flagship smartphone with top-of-the-line hardware, quad cameras and more. The Realme 5s is a successor to the Realme 5 that was recently launched.

  • Updated: November 20, 2019 2:07 PM IST
Realme X2 Pro Launch ticket

Realme is launching two new smartphones in India today – the Realme X2 Pro and Realme 5s. The X2 Pro has already been launched in China. It is a flagship smartphone with top of the line hardware, fast charging, quad cameras and more. The Realme 5s, on the other hand, is a budget smartphone with improved hardware compared to the Realme 5 that was recently launched.

Realme’s X2 Pro will compete with the OnePlus 7T, Asus 6Z and Redmi K20 Pro smartphones. The Realme 5s, on the other hand, will compete with the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8, Vivo Z1 Pro and others. In terms of hardware, the Realme X2 features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It also houses an updated in-display fingerprint sensor. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ mobile platform, it offers up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The Realme X2 Pro also features a quad rear camera setup with 64-megapixel f/1.7 main shooter. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, a 13-megapixel telephoto camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the Realme X2 Pro features a 16-megapixel shooter.

Realme X2 Pro, Realme 5s live stream details

The event will kick off at 12:30PM today and Realme will be live streaming it too. However, if you are unable to watch the live stream, you can follow our live blog below to know about the smartphone prices, availability, specifications and more.

LIVE blog follows

 

Ritesh Bendre November 20, 20192:05 pm

That’s it from the launch event. Stay tuned to BGR.in for more updates.

Ritesh Bendre November 20, 20192:03 pm

Realme Buds will be offered for free with Realme X2 Pro.

Ritesh Bendre November 20, 20192:02 pm

Realme X2 Pro will be available for:

8GB + 128GB = Rs 29,999
12GB + 256GB = Rs 33,999.

First sale on November 26.

First sale November 29, 12PM.

Ritesh Bendre November 20, 20191:58 pm

Realme 5s will be available for:

4GB + 64GB = Rs 9,999
4GB + 128GB = Rs 10,999.

First sale November 29, 12PM.

Ritesh Bendre November 20, 20191:51 pm

You will be able to buy the new Realme smartphones even if you don’t have a credit or debit card.

Ritesh Bendre November 20, 20191:50 pm

Let’s switch gears, ready for the pricing?

Ritesh Bendre November 20, 20191:49 pm

Realme 5s comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC and 5,000mAh battery.

Ritesh Bendre November 20, 20191:48 pm

It comes with ultra wide angle video recording capabilities.

Ritesh Bendre November 20, 20191:46 pm

Realme 5s comes with 48-megapixel quad cameras.

Ritesh Bendre November 20, 20191:45 pm

Now time for Realme 5s.

Ritesh Bendre November 20, 20191:39 pm

Realme X2 Pro will come with support for DJI Osmo Mobile 3.

Ritesh Bendre November 20, 20191:30 pm

Ultra wide-angle videos, 960fps super slow motion video recording and stabilization are some camera features.

Ritesh Bendre November 20, 20191:29 pm

Nightscape mode also available on selfie camera.

Ritesh Bendre November 20, 20191:28 pm

There is Super Nightscape mode for low-light photography.

Ritesh Bendre November 20, 20191:28 pm

You get regular (high-res) sensor, ultra wide angle camera, telephoto lens and a depth sensor.

Ritesh Bendre November 20, 20191:27 pm

Realme X2 Pro features 64-megapixel quad cameras with 20X hybrid zoom.

Ritesh Bendre November 20, 20191:26 pm

There is Game Space feature to offer an uninterrupted gaming experience.

Ritesh Bendre November 20, 20191:18 pm

Vapor chamber cooling feature is also present to keep the thermal levels down while gaming.

Ritesh Bendre November 20, 20191:17 pm

The smartphone will come with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Ritesh Bendre November 20, 20191:15 pm

The X2 Pro comes with UFS 3.0 storage, increasing the read and write speeds by 80%.

Ritesh Bendre November 20, 20191:15 pm

Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC with CPU clock speed up to 2.96GHz.

Ritesh Bendre November 20, 20191:14 pm

Realme X2 Pro comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner that can unlock the smartphone in 0.23 seconds.

Ritesh Bendre November 20, 20191:11 pm

The smartphone display also supports HDR10+.

Ritesh Bendre November 20, 20191:10 pm

Realme X2 Pro flaunts a 6.5-inch 90Hz display running at FHD+ resolution

Ritesh Bendre November 20, 20191:07 pm

You can choose between Neptune Blue and Lunar White color options.

Ritesh Bendre November 20, 20191:07 pm

The Super VOOC Charger comes in the box.

Ritesh Bendre November 20, 20191:06 pm

For safety, there is 5 layer protection in place.

Ritesh Bendre November 20, 20191:05 pm

Realme X2 Pro comes with a 4,000mAh battery with 50W Super VOOC fast charging support. Can fully charge in 35 minutes.

Ritesh Bendre November 20, 20191:04 pm

Realme Product Manager – Nidhi Bathia on stage to walkthrough Realme X2 Pro.

Ritesh Bendre November 20, 20191:03 pm

Charging status after 19 minutes –

Huawei P30 Pro – 51%
Samsung – 46%
iPhone 11 – 32%
Realme X2 Pro – 78%

Ritesh Bendre November 20, 201912:49 pm

3.5 million monthly production capacity, all Made in India.

Ritesh Bendre November 20, 201912:49 pm

Realme will bring Qualcomm powered 5G enabled smartphones to India next year. More details at MWC 2020.

Ritesh Bendre November 20, 201912:48 pm

Realme sold 5.2 million smartphones in Diwali this year.
This includes 2.2 million quad-camera phones.

Ritesh Bendre November 20, 201912:44 pm

Time for a demo

Charging speed between Realme X2 Pro vs Note 10+, iPhone 11 Pro Max and Huawei P30 Pro. All with less than 5% battery.

Ritesh Bendre November 20, 201912:39 pm

The event begins, Madhav Sheth on stage to talk about the new smartphones.

Ritesh Bendre November 20, 201912:33 pm

The event is about to begin in a few minutes, stay tuned.

Ritesh Bendre November 20, 201912:17 pm

The Realme 5s will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC. It will come with quad cameras, a massive battery and more.

Ritesh Bendre November 20, 201912:02 pm

The Realme X2 Pro brings 50W fast charging capabilities, currently the fastest charging speed available in India.

Ritesh Bendre November 20, 201911:42 am

The Realme X2 Pro comes with 64-megapixel quad cameras with 20X digital zoom capabilities. The smartphone has already been launched in China and today it is debuting in India.

  • Published Date: November 20, 2019 11:17 AM IST
  • Updated Date: November 20, 2019 2:07 PM IST

