Realme X2 Pro, Realme 5s India launch LIVE updates

Realme is launching two new smartphones in India today – the Realme X2 Pro and Realme 5s. The X2 Pro has already been launched in China. It is a flagship smartphone with top of the line hardware, fast charging, quad cameras and more. The Realme 5s, on the other hand, is a budget smartphone with improved hardware compared to the Realme 5 that was recently launched.

Realme’s X2 Pro will compete with the OnePlus 7T, Asus 6Z and Redmi K20 Pro smartphones. The Realme 5s, on the other hand, will compete with the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8, Vivo Z1 Pro and others. In terms of hardware, the Realme X2 features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It also houses an updated in-display fingerprint sensor. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ mobile platform, it offers up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The Realme X2 Pro also features a quad rear camera setup with 64-megapixel f/1.7 main shooter. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, a 13-megapixel telephoto camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the Realme X2 Pro features a 16-megapixel shooter.

Realme X2 Pro, Realme 5s live stream details

The event will kick off at 12:30PM today and Realme will be live streaming it too. However, if you are unable to watch the live stream, you can follow our live blog below to know about the smartphone prices, availability, specifications and more.

LIVE blog follows