Realme X2 Pro, Realme 5s India launch LIVE updates: Expected prices, features, specifications and more

The Realme X2 Pro is a flagship smartphone with top-of-the-line hardware, quad cameras and more. The Realme 5s is a successor to the Realme 5 that was recently launched.

Realme X2 Pro Launch ticket

Realme is launching two new smartphones in India today – the Realme X2 Pro and Realme 5s. The X2 Pro has already been launched in China. It is a flagship smartphone with top of the line hardware, fast charging, quad cameras and more. The Realme 5s, on the other hand, is a budget smartphone with improved hardware compared to the Realme 5 that was recently launched.

Realme’s X2 Pro will compete with the OnePlus 7T, Asus 6Z and Redmi K20 Pro smartphones. The Realme 5s, on the other hand, will compete with the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8, Vivo Z1 Pro and others. In terms of hardware, the Realme X2 features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It also houses an updated in-display fingerprint sensor. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ mobile platform, it offers up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The Realme X2 Pro also features a quad rear camera setup with 64-megapixel f/1.7 main shooter. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, a 13-megapixel telephoto camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the Realme X2 Pro features a 16-megapixel shooter.

Realme X2 Pro, Realme 5s live stream details

The event will kick off at 12:30PM today and Realme will be live streaming it too. However, if you are unable to watch the live stream, you can follow our live blog below to know about the smartphone prices, availability, specifications and more.

LIVE blog follows

 

Ritesh Bendre November 20, 201912:49 pm

3.5 million monthly production capacity, all Made in India.

Ritesh Bendre November 20, 201912:49 pm

Realme will bring Qualcomm powered 5G enabled smartphones to India next year. More details at MWC 2020.

Ritesh Bendre November 20, 201912:48 pm

Realme sold 5.2 million smartphones in Diwali this year.
This includes 2.2 million quad-camera phones.

Ritesh Bendre November 20, 201912:44 pm

Time for a demo

Charging speed between Realme X2 Pro vs Note 10+, iPhone 11 Pro Max and Huawei P30 Pro. All with less than 5% battery.

Ritesh Bendre November 20, 201912:39 pm

The event begins, Madhav Sheth on stage to talk about the new smartphones.

Ritesh Bendre November 20, 201912:33 pm

The event is about to begin in a few minutes, stay tuned.

Ritesh Bendre November 20, 201912:17 pm

The Realme 5s will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC. It will come with quad cameras, a massive battery and more.

Ritesh Bendre November 20, 201912:02 pm

The Realme X2 Pro brings 50W fast charging capabilities, currently the fastest charging speed available in India.

Ritesh Bendre November 20, 201911:42 am

The Realme X2 Pro comes with 64-megapixel quad cameras with 20X digital zoom capabilities. The smartphone has already been launched in China and today it is debuting in India.

