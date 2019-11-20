Realme X2 Pro, Realme 5s to launch in India today

Realme X2 Pro, the first flagship smartphone from Realme, will launch in India today. The former sub-brand of Oppo will launch the flagship alongside Realme 5s at an event in the national capital. The launch event is scheduled to start at 12.30PM IST and is seen as Realme’s attempt to challenge the premium smartphone makers. Since its debut in India last year, the company has significant growth in the market. While the growth is driven by budget smartphones, Realme aspires to sell premium devices as well.

Realme X2 Pro, Realme 5s India launch: How to watch live stream

Realme is hosting an event in New Delhi where it will unveil the Realme X2 Pro and the Realme 5s. The Realme 5s will be update to Realme 5 offering a quad 48-megapixel camera setup. It will challenge the Redmi Note 8 from Xiaomi. Ahead of the launch, Realme offered tickets for the event and even started blind orders for Realme X2 Pro. In case, you did not buy the tickets then don’t worry, you can still catch the live stream. The launch event is being streamed live on YouTube and Realme’s own website. You can also watch from the video embedded below.

Realme X2 Pro: Expected Price and Specifications

Realme X2 Pro is not a new smartphone and it was launched in China last month. The smartphone was introduced in three different storage variants. The base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for RMB 2,599 (around Rs 25,990). The variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for RMB 2,799 (around Rs 27,990) while the 12GB RAM variant with 256GB storage is available for RMB 3,199 (around Rs 31,990). The company had also launched a Master Edition with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage at RMB 3,299 (around Rs 32,990).

There is a possibility of the devices being priced marginally higher in India. In India, the Realme X2 Pro will compete with Redmi K20 Pro, OnePlus 7T, Asus ROG Phone 2 and BlackShark 2 Pro. In terms of hardware, the smartphone features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It also houses an updated in-display fingerprint sensor. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ mobile platform, it offers up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. There is no support for expandable storage.

The Realme X2 Pro also features a quad rear camera setup with 64-megapixel f/1.7 main shooter. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, a 13-megapixel telephoto camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the Realme X2 Pro features a 16-megapixel shooter. It supports WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC and has a USB Type-C port. The smartphone packs a 4,000mAh battery with 50W Super VOOC flash charging. It runs ColorOS 6.1 based on Android Pie and will get Android 10 update later.

Realme 5s: Expected Price and Specifications

The Realme 5s is essentially the same device as the Realme 5 except for its rear camera setup. With Realme 5s, the company wants to challenge Xiaomi Redmi Note 8. The rear 12-megapixel on the Realme 5 is getting updated to a 48-megapixel shooter. The 48-megapixel shooter will use a Samsung sensor and will be paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens. There are two additional 2-megapixel sensors for macro and depth. Both the devices will be available on Flipkart and the e-commerce giant has already revealed key specifications.

Realme 5s will feature a 6.5-inch HD+ display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 mobile platform. It is expected to start with 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage but we might see a 3GB + 32GB storage model as well. It will run ColorOS 6 based on Android Pie and will pack a 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone is also tipped to be the cheapest smartphone with 48-megapixel quad camera setup when it becomes official.

