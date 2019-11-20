comscore Realme X2 Pro, Realme 5s to launch in India today
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme X2 Pro, Realme 5s to launch in India today: How to watch livestream, expected price and specifications
News

Realme X2 Pro, Realme 5s to launch in India today: How to watch livestream, expected price and specifications

News

Realme X2 Pro will take on Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro and OnePlus 7T in India. The Realme 5s is an update to Realme 5 and it is expected to become cheapest smartphone with 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup.

  • Published: November 20, 2019 8:55 AM IST
Realme X2 Pro launch

Realme X2 Pro, the first flagship smartphone from Realme, will launch in India today. The former sub-brand of Oppo will launch the flagship alongside Realme 5s at an event in the national capital. The launch event is scheduled to start at 12.30PM IST and is seen as Realme’s attempt to challenge the premium smartphone makers. Since its debut in India last year, the company has significant growth in the market. While the growth is driven by budget smartphones, Realme aspires to sell premium devices as well.

Realme X2 Pro, Realme 5s India launch: How to watch live stream

Realme is hosting an event in New Delhi where it will unveil the Realme X2 Pro and the Realme 5s. The Realme 5s will be update to Realme 5 offering a quad 48-megapixel camera setup. It will challenge the Redmi Note 8 from Xiaomi. Ahead of the launch, Realme offered tickets for the event and even started blind orders for Realme X2 Pro. In case, you did not buy the tickets then don’t worry, you can still catch the live stream. The launch event is being streamed live on YouTube and Realme’s own website. You can also watch from the video embedded below.

Realme X2 Pro: Expected Price and Specifications

Realme X2 Pro is not a new smartphone and it was launched in China last month. The smartphone was introduced in three different storage variants. The base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for RMB 2,599 (around Rs 25,990). The variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for RMB 2,799 (around Rs 27,990) while the 12GB RAM variant with 256GB storage is available for RMB 3,199 (around Rs 31,990). The company had also launched a Master Edition with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage at RMB 3,299 (around Rs 32,990).

There is a possibility of the devices being priced marginally higher in India. In India, the Realme X2 Pro will compete with Redmi K20 Pro, OnePlus 7T, Asus ROG Phone 2 and BlackShark 2 Pro. In terms of hardware, the smartphone features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It also houses an updated in-display fingerprint sensor. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ mobile platform, it offers up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. There is no support for expandable storage.

The Realme X2 Pro also features a quad rear camera setup with 64-megapixel f/1.7 main shooter. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, a 13-megapixel telephoto camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the Realme X2 Pro features a 16-megapixel shooter. It supports WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC and has a USB Type-C port. The smartphone packs a 4,000mAh battery with 50W Super VOOC flash charging. It runs ColorOS 6.1 based on Android Pie and will get Android 10 update later.

Realme 5s full specifications leaked; 48MP quad-camera setup and more

Also Read

Realme 5s full specifications leaked; 48MP quad-camera setup and more

Realme 5s: Expected Price and Specifications

The Realme 5s is essentially the same device as the Realme 5 except for its rear camera setup. With Realme 5s, the company wants to challenge Xiaomi Redmi Note 8. The rear 12-megapixel on the Realme 5 is getting updated to a 48-megapixel shooter. The 48-megapixel shooter will use a Samsung sensor and will be paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens. There are two additional 2-megapixel sensors for macro and depth. Both the devices will be available on Flipkart and the e-commerce giant has already revealed key specifications.

Realme 5s will feature a 6.5-inch HD+ display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 mobile platform. It is expected to start with 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage but we might see a 3GB + 32GB storage model as well. It will run ColorOS 6 based on Android Pie and will pack a 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone is also tipped to be the cheapest smartphone with 48-megapixel quad camera setup when it becomes official.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 20, 2019 8:55 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

4.67

27999

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
Triple - 48MP + 8MP + 13MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro flash sale today at 12PM: Price, specifications
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro flash sale today at 12PM: Price, specifications
Realme X2 Pro, Realme 5s to launch in India today

News

Realme X2 Pro, Realme 5s to launch in India today

Facebook's new Whale app allows you to create your own memes

News

Facebook's new Whale app allows you to create your own memes

Disney+ India launch expected in second half of 2020: Everything you need to know

News

Disney+ India launch expected in second half of 2020: Everything you need to know

Syska 10,000mAh power bank launched in India, price starts from Rs 1,599

News

Syska 10,000mAh power bank launched in India, price starts from Rs 1,599

Most Popular

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Review

Xiaomi Mi Water Purifier Review

Infinix S5 Lite Review

Noise Shots X-Buds Review

Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro flash sale today at 12PM: Price, specifications

Realme X2 Pro, Realme 5s to launch in India today

Facebook's new Whale app allows you to create your own memes

Disney+ India launch expected in second half of 2020: Everything you need to know

Syska 10,000mAh power bank launched in India, price starts from Rs 1,599

Top 5 features of Moto Razr

How to access Disney+ in India

How to play YouTube videos in the background

How to use Pro Triggers on Nubia Red Magic 3S

How to remove ads from Xiaomi smartphones

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro flash sale today at 12PM: Price, specifications

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro flash sale today at 12PM: Price, specifications
Realme X2 Pro, Realme 5s to launch in India today

News

Realme X2 Pro, Realme 5s to launch in India today
Realme 5s leak: Geekbench reveals features, specifications and more

News

Realme 5s leak: Geekbench reveals features, specifications and more
Google blocks a Xiaomi app; but here's why you shouldn't worry

News

Google blocks a Xiaomi app; but here's why you shouldn't worry
Coocaa Smart LED TVs launched in India: Prices, specs and more

Smart TVs

Coocaa Smart LED TVs launched in India: Prices, specs and more

हिंदी समाचार

प्राइस वॉर खत्म! Reliance Jio भी Vodafone Idea और Airtel की तरह अपनी सर्विस को करेगा महंगा

Xiaomi Redmi 8 स्मार्टफोन की कल फिर होगी फ्लैश सेल

Realme X2 Pro, Realme 5s आज भारत में होंगे लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें लाइव इवेंट

Infinix Hot 8 स्मार्टफोन इन ऑफर्स के साथ आज सेल पर आएगा

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro आज 12PM पर सेल के लिए आएगा

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro flash sale today at 12PM: Price, specifications
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro flash sale today at 12PM: Price, specifications
Realme X2 Pro, Realme 5s to launch in India today

News

Realme X2 Pro, Realme 5s to launch in India today
Facebook's new Whale app allows you to create your own memes

News

Facebook's new Whale app allows you to create your own memes
Disney+ India launch expected in second half of 2020: Everything you need to know

News

Disney+ India launch expected in second half of 2020: Everything you need to know
Syska 10,000mAh power bank launched in India, price starts from Rs 1,599

News

Syska 10,000mAh power bank launched in India, price starts from Rs 1,599