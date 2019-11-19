comscore Realme X2 Pro, Realme 5s launch tomorrow in India: All you need to know
Realme X2 Pro, Realme 5s to launch tomorrow in India: Specifications, features and all you need to know

Realme has teased away some key specifications and design of the Realme 5s already. But we at BGR India got hold of the full specifications of the Realme 5s last week.

  Published: November 19, 2019 9:42 AM IST
Realme is all set to launch its flagship X2 Pro along with Realme 5s in India tomorrow at 12:30PM. While we know everything about the flagship Realme X2 Pro from its China release, the Realme 5s will be an all-new product for everyone. The Realme X2 Pro comes in three different variants in China apart from a special edition. The base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage costs RMB 2,599 (approximately Rs 26,000) in China. And we are expecting similar starting price for the India variant as well.

On the other hand, Realme has teased away some key specifications and design of the Realme 5s already. But we at BGR India got hold of the full specifications of the Realme 5s last week. As per our insider information, the Realme 5s will essentially be the same phone as the existing Realme 5, except the rear camera setup. Here’s everything you need to know.

Realme 5s full specifications (tipped)

According to our sources, the Realme 5s will pack same 6.5-inch HD+ tall display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection. Under the hood, there will be Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC. The new handset configuration is likely to start from 4GB RAM+64GB storage onwards.

In terms of camera, the quad-camera setup will be 48-megapixel+8-megapixel+2-megapixel+2-megapixel. On the front, the Realme 5s will also get a 13-megapixel selfie snapper with AI beauty mode. The big highlight of 5,000mAh battery will remain same as Realme 5. On the software front, the Realme 5s will also ship with Android 9 Pie OS with ColorOS 6 skin on top.

Realme X2 Pro: Specifications, features

The Realme X2 Pro is a flagship smartphone powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ mobile platform. It sports a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The display supports 90Hz refresh rate, which is same as the one seen on OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro.

The X2 Pro comes in three different storage variants: 6GB + 64GB, 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB. The smartphone also comes with liquid cooling, which should make it a suitable choice for gaming. It packs a 4,000mAh battery and supports 50W VOOC fast charging.

It features quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main shooter. There is also an 8-megapixel ultrawide angle camera, 13-megapixel telephoto camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Other features include an updated in-display fingerprint sensor that is said to be faster than its predecessor.

To note, the Realme X2 Pro launch event will take place in New Delhi at 12:30PM tomorrow on November 20. The company will also unveil two more products at the same event – Realme 5s and Realme Youth Buds wireless.

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+
OS Android 9 Pie
Display Super AMOLED-6.5-inch Full HD+-2400x1080pixels
Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera Quad – 64MP + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 4,000mAh

