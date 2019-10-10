Realme X2 Pro teased with 135Hz touch sampling rate and 90Hz display

Realme X2 Pro, the first flagship smartphone from Realme, will launch in China on October 15. Ahead of its launch, Realme has already confirmed key features of the upcoming smartphone. While we already know that it will feature a 90Hz display, more details have emerged about the refresh rate. The Chinese smartphone has now revealed that the display panel will come with a 135Hz touch sampling rate for quicker and more precise touch input. In other words, the Realme X2 Pro will be even smoother while doing basic things scrolling or inputting text.

With the launch of OnePlus 7 Pro earlier this year, OnePlus has shown the advantages of having a display with faster refresh rate. It has brought the tech to even more affordable price segment with the launch of OnePlus 7T last month. Now, Realme is following in the footsteps of OnePlus by adopting 90Hz panel for its flagship device as well. Under that high refresh rate display, there is a new in-display fingerprint sensor. Realme calls it G3.0 light-sensitive screen fingerprint module and it will unlock the smartphone in 0.23 seconds.

It is also said to include an additional safety filter that will transform the projected light from green to full spectrum white. Realme X2 Pro is expected to arrive as the competitor to Xiaomi’s Redmi K20 Pro in the premium mid-range segment. It will have an edge with its display offering faster refresh rate. The phone will likely feature superior gaming experience and smoother actions during regular usage. It is evident that Realme is trying to get the best in terms of flagship experience with the next generation smartphone.

We already know that Realme X2 Pro will feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ mobile platform. It will debut as an addition to Realme X, Realme X2 and Realme XT in the Realme X-series. The company has also confirmed dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. There is quad camera setup with the primary camera using a 64-megapixel sensor. It will be the first smartphone from Realme to feature a telephoto lens and support 50W SuperVOOC fast charging.