In September this year, Realme shared its Android 10 update roadmap for its Realme phones. Now, Realme India’s CEO Madhav Seth has confirmed that the Realme X2 Pro smartphone will get the latest Android 10 update next year. In the 12th episode of “Ask Madhav,” the company revealed that its Realme X2 Pro will receive the Android 10 update in the first quarter of 2020. Read on to know more about other Realme phones.

Here’s when other Realme phones will get Android 10 update

As per the roadmap that Realme shared on Twitter, the Realme 3 Pro, Realme 5 Pro, and Realme X will receive the Android 10 update in the first quarter of 2020. This list also includes the newly launched Realme XT smartphone. Furthermore, the roadmap also includes the Realme 3, Realme 5 and Realme 3i. These three smartphones will get Android 10 in the second quarter of 2020. The update will also reach the old Realme 2 Pro device later in the third quarter.

Android 10 features

Talking about the top features of Android 10, one of the big changes coming to Android this year is a system-wide dark theme. With the dark theme, Google will offer true black appearance across the system and not a dark grey theme. The upcoming Android 10 OS will also offer an improved smart reply feature. It will also improve the gesture navigation first introduced with Android Pie last year.

Google has also introduced peak as a new gesture to open left swipe menu but the interface has not won the hearts of every user. There will also be a Live Caption feature, which will help automatically caption videos, podcasts and audio messages across any app. Google is improving security and privacy with Android 10 where users can let apps collect location data only when you are using them. One will also witness a more enhanced version of the Digital Wellbeing feature.

Features Realme X2 Pro Price 29999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ OS Android 9 Pie Display Super AMOLED-6.5-inch Full HD+-2400x1080pixels Internal Memory 8GB RAM with 128GB storage Rear Camera Quad – 64MP + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP Front Camera 16MP Battery 4,000mAh