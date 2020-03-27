Realme X2 Pro update brings March security patch and bug fixes

The Realme X2 Pro has received a new software update, which brings the security patch and bug fixes. It also improves system stability, as per the changelog. The software update is about 493MB in size, and adds the March 2020 Android security patch, bringing the security level up to the mark. Apart from this, Realme has fixed the screen flickering error when rebooting the phone.

Realme has also fixed the issue of floating window permission for screen recording. After downloading the update, Realme X2 Pro users will notice a few more changes. The company has fixed the issue of password setting reappearing when double long-pressing Private Safe. Earlier, Do Not Disturb mode was not working when VIP contacts called. Now, with this update, the Realme X2 Pro users will not face this issue.

If you haven’t yet received this update, you should be getting it in the coming days. You can manually check for the update in the phone’s Settings section. Users are also recommended to download the latest software update using a strong Wi-Fi connection. To recall, the Realme X2 Pro was launched back in November 2019. It is currently available for Rs 27,999 in India.

The device features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED dew-drop display. It runs at FHD+ (2400×1080 pixels) resolution and boasts a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood is the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ mobile platform. There is also liquid cooling underneath, which makes it suitable for long gaming sessions. Making sure everything ticks is a 4,000mAh battery that supports 50W VOOC fast charging. It runs Android 10 out of the box.

