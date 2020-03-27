comscore Realme X2 Pro update brings March security patch and bug fixes
The latest Realme X2 Pro software update is about 493MB in size, and adds the March 2020 Android security patch.

  • Updated: March 27, 2020 12:46 PM IST
realme x2 pro review cameras 2

The Realme X2 Pro has received a new software update, which brings the security patch and bug fixes. It also improves system stability, as per the changelog. The software update is about 493MB in size, and adds the March 2020 Android security patch, bringing the security level up to the mark. Apart from this, Realme has fixed the screen flickering error when rebooting the phone.

Realme has also fixed the issue of floating window permission for screen recording. After downloading the update, Realme X2 Pro users will notice a few more changes. The company has fixed the issue of password setting reappearing when double long-pressing Private Safe. Earlier, Do Not Disturb mode was not working when VIP contacts called. Now, with this update, the Realme X2 Pro users will not face this issue.

Watch: Realme 6 Pro Review

If you haven’t yet received this update, you should be getting it in the coming days. You can manually check for the update in the phone’s Settings section. Users are also recommended to download the latest software update using a strong Wi-Fi connection. To recall, the Realme X2 Pro was launched back in November 2019. It is currently available for Rs 27,999 in India.

The device features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED dew-drop display. It runs at FHD+ (2400×1080 pixels) resolution and boasts a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood is the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ mobile platform. There is also liquid cooling underneath, which makes it suitable for long gaming sessions. Making sure everything ticks is a 4,000mAh battery that supports 50W VOOC fast charging. It runs Android 10 out of the box.

Features Realme X2 Pro
Price 27999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+
OS Android 10
Display Super AMOLED-6.5-inch Full HD+-2400x1080pixels
Internal Memory 8GB RAM with 128GB storage
Rear Camera Quad – 64MP + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 4,000mAh

  • Published Date: March 27, 2020 12:34 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 27, 2020 12:46 PM IST

