Realme X2 Pro update comes with camera and display improvements

Smartphone maker Realme is rolling out a new update for its recently launched Realme X2 Pro. Realme X2 Pro is the budget flagship smartphone in the market that launched a couple of days back. It also shared a change-log of the update so that we know what changes to expect. The new software update brings a number of fixes to the device. These improvements and optimizations cover the camera, display and system sections. It is also worth noting that this is the second update that Realme has rolled out for the device.

Realme X2 Pro update details

As previously noted, the previous update brought the November 2019 Android security patch with a number of other fixes. The new update comes with the build version RMX1931EX_11_A.07. The system and Android version number remain unchanged to ColorOS 6.1, and Android 9 Pie. According to a report from XDA Developers, the camera section brings optimizations to nightscape mode, and image quality for HDR photos. Talking about the display, Realme seems to have updated the display algorithm that drives the 90Hz display refresh rate.

Moving to the Realme X2 Pro system, the company has fixed a “partial known issues” to improve system stability. The company is rolling out the new update using OTA (Over The Air) method. It is likely that the update has reached a small number of users on the first day. Once the company ensures that the update does not contain any hidden bugs or issues, the update will roll out to a larger segment. The company also provided a manual download link to the update in case users don’t want to wait.

Specifications

Features Realme X2 Pro Price 29999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ OS Android 9 Pie Display Super AMOLED-6.5-inch Full HD+-2400x1080pixels Internal Memory 8GB RAM with 128GB storage Rear Camera Quad – 64MP + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP Front Camera 16MP Battery 4,000mAh