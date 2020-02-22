Realme X2 Pro update rolling out with February security patch

Chinese smartphone maker, Realme, is rolling out a new software update for the Realme X2 Pro device in China. The update brings the latest February 2020 Android security patch, along with some bugs, new features, and other system improvements. The company previously pushed out the same update for the Realme X smartphone as well.

The latest update for the Realme X2 Pro smartphone bumps up the software version to RMX1931_11.A.15. However, its size may vary depending on the region of availability, RMUpdate reports. The new software update still runs on the dated Android 9 Pie OS on top of ColorOS 6.1 UI. But, the device is inline to get the latest Android 10 update soon.

Realme X2 Pro latest update changelog

As per the changelog, the update brings a new sunset to sunrise feature to the dark mode setting. It also fixes several other bugs in Game space mode and photo album usage data anomalies. Additionally, it mentions the repair on children’s mode exit bug, a split-app problem in landing fast application, and the issues of optimizing the time-lapse of Dolby game sound.

The February 2020 security patch on the Realme X2 further resolves several high and critical security vulnerabilities. This flaw could have allowed a remote attacker using a specially crafted file to execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process. The update also fixes an exploit within the system transmission to execute arbitrary code.

The update is currently rolling out to a limited number of users in China. The broader roll out will commence if no significant bugs get reported. Users will get a notification to download the update. Alternately, the update can also be checked by going to Settings > About Phone > System update. The company is likely to roll out this latest February 2020 security patch to more Realme devices in the coming weeks.