comscore Realme X2 Pro update rolling out with February security patch | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme X2 Pro update rolling out with February security patch and more
News

Realme X2 Pro update rolling out with February security patch and more

News

The new software update still runs on the dated Android 9 Pie OS on top of ColorOS 6.1 UI. However, the device is line to get the latest Android 10 update soon.

  • Published: February 22, 2020 2:07 PM IST
realme x2 pro review lead

Credits - Rehan Hooda

Chinese smartphone maker, Realme, is rolling out a new software update for the Realme X2 Pro device in China. The update brings the latest February 2020 Android security patch, along with some bugs, new features, and other system improvements. The company previously pushed out the same update for the Realme X smartphone as well.

Related Stories


The latest update for the Realme X2 Pro smartphone bumps up the software version to RMX1931_11.A.15. However, its size may vary depending on the region of availability, RMUpdate reports. The new software update still runs on the dated Android 9 Pie OS on top of ColorOS 6.1 UI. But, the device is inline to get the latest Android 10 update soon.

Realme X2 Pro latest update changelog

As per the changelog, the update brings a new sunset to sunrise feature to the dark mode setting. It also fixes several other bugs in Game space mode and photo album usage data anomalies. Additionally, it mentions the repair on children’s mode exit bug, a split-app problem in landing fast application, and the issues of optimizing the time-lapse of Dolby game sound.

The February 2020 security patch on the Realme X2 further resolves several high and critical security vulnerabilities. This flaw could have allowed a remote attacker using a specially crafted file to execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process. The update also fixes an exploit within the system transmission to execute arbitrary code.

Realme X2 Pro gets Wi-Fi calling feature with latest January update: Check details

Also Read

Realme X2 Pro gets Wi-Fi calling feature with latest January update: Check details

The update is currently rolling out to a limited number of users in China. The broader roll out will commence if no significant bugs get reported. Users will get a notification to download the update. Alternately, the update can also be checked by going to Settings > About Phone > System update. The company is likely to roll out this latest February 2020 security patch to more Realme devices in the coming weeks.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 22, 2020 2:07 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi set to launch new headphones in India on February 25: Check details
News
Xiaomi set to launch new headphones in India on February 25: Check details
Samsung Galaxy A71 5G certified by WiFi Alliance

News

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G certified by WiFi Alliance

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip pre-orders sell out within minutes in India

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip pre-orders sell out within minutes in India

10 ways to speed up your Android phone

Photo Gallery

10 ways to speed up your Android phone

10 ways to make your Android phone faster

Photo Gallery

10 ways to make your Android phone faster

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip First Impressions

Review

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip First Impressions

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Review

Itel Vision 1 First Impressions

Nokia Smart TV Review

Honor MagicWatch 2 Review

Realme X2 Pro update rolling out with February security patch

Xiaomi set to launch new headphones in India on February 25: Check details

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G certified by WiFi Alliance

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip pre-orders sell out within minutes in India

New WhatsApp update adds Dark mode, Blur effect, and more

BGR India Giveaway

PUBG Karakin map: First look

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Camera Comparison

How Mint Keyboard differs from Gboard and Switkey

Poco X2 vs Realme X2 Camera Comparison

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Review

Review

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Review
Realme X50 Pro 5G price in India could be around Rs 50,000

News

Realme X50 Pro 5G price in India could be around Rs 50,000
Honor 9X gets Android 10 via EMUI 10 update

News

Honor 9X gets Android 10 via EMUI 10 update
New Realme X software update brings VoWiFi support and more

News

New Realme X software update brings VoWiFi support and more
Android 11: How to get it on Project Treble devices

How To

Android 11: How to get it on Project Treble devices

हिंदी समाचार

Reliance Jio ने पेश किया नया 2,121 रुपये वाला प्रीपेड प्लान, मिलेंगे ये बेनिफिट

Havells ने लॉन्च किया Carnesia-I स्मार्ट फैन, अपनी आवाज से कर सकेंगे कंट्रोल

PUBG अपडेट 6.2 TDM, ग्रेनेड चेंजेज, Karakin लूट बैलेंट के साथ लाइव

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Live Streaming: भारत-न्यूजीलैंड के बीच पहला टेस्ट मैच शुरू, मोबाइल पर ऐसे देखें लाइव

Tecno Camon 15 सीरीज हुई भारत में लॉन्च, कम कीमत में मिलेगा 48 मेगापिक्सल का कैमरा

News

Realme X2 Pro update rolling out with February security patch
News
Realme X2 Pro update rolling out with February security patch
Xiaomi set to launch new headphones in India on February 25: Check details

News

Xiaomi set to launch new headphones in India on February 25: Check details
Samsung Galaxy A71 5G certified by WiFi Alliance

News

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G certified by WiFi Alliance
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip pre-orders sell out within minutes in India

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip pre-orders sell out within minutes in India
New WhatsApp update adds Dark mode, Blur effect, and more

News

New WhatsApp update adds Dark mode, Blur effect, and more