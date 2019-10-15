comscore Realme X2 Pro vs Realme X2: Here is what's different
Realme X2 Pro vs Realme X2: What’s different

The new Realme X2 Pro comes with a 90Hz screen refresh rate, quad-camera setup and more. Here is how it competes with the Realme X2.

  • Published: October 15, 2019 1:16 PM IST
Realme has finally launched the Realme X2 Pro smartphone in China. It is the company’s first smartphone with Qualcomm flagship SoC, 90Hz refresh rate display and more. We compared the Realme X2 Pro with the Realme X2, and here is a look at everything that is different.

Realme X2 Pro vs Realme X2: Price

The X2 Pro base model starts at RMB 2,599 (around Rs 25,990), and goes all the way up to RMB 3,299 (around Rs 32,990) for the master edition. The Realme X2, on the other hand, is available starting at RMB 1,599 (around Rs 16,050), and goes all the way up to RMB 1,899 (around Rs 19,050).

Hardware

When talking about differences between the two smartphones, the changes come in the form of screen sizes, processors and storage. The X2 has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution. The X2 Pro flaunts a slightly larger, 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution. The Pro model has a screen refresh rate of 90Hz, similar to OnePlus 7T, and other devices. It is better for smoother graphics.

Under the hood, the X2 Pro is the first Realme smartphone to be powered by the flagship Qualcomm SoC. It has a Snapdragon 855+ chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The X2, on the other hand, comes with a Snapdragon 730G gaming chipset. You get up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

Realme X2 Pro vs Realme X2: Cameras

Talking about photography, both phones come with quad rear camera setup. The Realme X2 Pro features a 64-megapixel main shooter. There is also an 8-megapixel ultrawide angle camera, 13-megapixel telephoto camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The X2 has a 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 sensor and f/1.8 aperture. Other cameras include an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies and video calling, both smartphones come with a 32-megapixel sensor.

Realme X2 Pro vs Realme X2: Battery

Both the X2 and X2 Pro come with 4,000mAh batteries. The difference is in the charging speeds. The X2 has 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging technology, whereas the Pro model comes with 50W VOOC fast charging tech.

Features Realme X2 Pro Realme X2
Price
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie
Display Super AMOLED-6.5-inch Full HD+-2400x1080pixels Super AMOLED-6.4-inch FHD+ -2400x1080pixels
Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 64GB storage 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera Quad – 64MP + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP Quad – 16MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 16MP 32MP
Battery 4,000mAh 4,000mAh

  Published Date: October 15, 2019 1:16 PM IST

