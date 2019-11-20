Realme X2 Pro vs Redmi K20 Pro vs OnePlus 7T vs Asus 6Z

Realme has seen a good growth in the Indian smartphone market with affordable and mid-range phones. The company has now entered the premium segment with the launch of the Realme X2 Pro. It is a flagship smartphone with quad cameras, fast charging features, along with top of the line hardware. At its price point, the Realme X2 Pro will compete with the Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro, OnePlus 7T and Asus 6Z smartphones. Here is how they fare.

Realme X2 Pro price in India vs competition

The Realme X2 Pro is offered in two variants. The base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for Rs 29,999. The top model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will set you back by Rs 33,999. It will be available to buy via Flipkart.

Xiaomi’s Redmi K20 Pro 6GB RAM with 128GB storage model is available for Rs 25,999. The 8GB RAM with 256GB storage model will set you back by Rs 30,999. Moving on, the Asus 6Z recently got a price cut of up to Rs 5,000. The base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for Rs 27,999. Then there is the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage model for Rs 30,999. Lastly, the top model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage will set you back by Rs 34,999.

The OnePlus 7T with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model is available for Rs 37,999, whereas the higher model with 256GB storage will set you back by Rs 39,999. It will be available to purchase from Amazon India.

Specifications

Under the hood, the Realme and OnePlus smartphones come with a Snapdragon 855+ octa-core SoC clocked at 2.9GHz. The Redmi K20 Pro and Asus 6Z come with a Snapdragon 855 SoC. Both the chipsets are built on 7nm process, with the only difference being clock speed.

Moving on, the Realme phone comes with a 4,000mAh battery and 50W fast charging support that can top up full battery in just 35 minutes. The OnePlus smartphone comes with a 3,800mAh battery with 30W fast charging. The Redmi device also comes with a 4,000mAh battery, but has 27W fast charging support. Asus smartphone has the biggest battery of the lot at 5,000mAh. Sadly, it supports 18W only.

Talking about software, the OnePlus 7T comes with Android 10 out-of-the-box. The Asus 6Z and Redmi K20 Pro have started getting the Android 10 update. But the Realme X2 Pro comes with Android 9 Pie, and will be updated with Android 10 in the coming months.

Realme X2 Pro Cameras vs competition

For photography, the Realme X2 Pro comes with a quad-camera setup at the back with a 64-megapixel primary camera. Other sensors include an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 13-megapixel telephoto sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, there’s a 16-megapixel camera at the front.

In the photography department, the OnePlus 7T There is a 48-megapixel main camera paired with a 16-megapixel ultrawide and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel sensor.

The Asus 6Z comes with a dual-camera setup. It is mounted on a motorized mechanism that helps it work as rear as well as front camera. The setup consists of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, and a 13-megapixel secondary ultra wide-angle sensor.

Redmi K20 Pro, on the other hand, comes with a pop-up selfie camera, which packs a 20-megapixel sensor. At the back, there is a triple camera setup, which includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with an f/1.75 aperture, an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor and a 13-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle lens.

Comparison table

Features Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro OnePlus 7T Asus 6Z Realme X2 Pro Price 27999 37999 27999 29999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ OS Android 9 Pie Android 10 Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Display AMOLED-6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340×1080 pixels Fluid AMOLED-6.55-inch-FHD+ 6.4-inch-1080 x 2340 pixels Super AMOLED-6.5-inch Full HD+-2400x1080pixels Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 8GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM + 64GB storage 8GB RAM with 128GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 48MP + 8MP + 13MP Triple – 48MP + 12MP + 16MP 48PM + 13MP Quad – 64MP + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP Front Camera 20MP 16MP 48PM + 13MP 16MP Battery 4,000mAh 3,800mAh battery 5,000mAh 4,000mAh