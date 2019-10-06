Realme X2 Pro will feature dual stereo speaker setup with Dolby Atmos

Realme X2 Pro, the first flagship from Realme, is coming soon. The official launch date for the device is not known yet but the company has been revealing some of the key features. We already know that Realme X2 Pro will be the first from Realme to feature a 90Hz display. It will also be the first flagship smartphone and will be powered by Snapdragon 855+ mobile platform. It will also include a quad camera setup with dedicated telephoto lens. Now, Realme has confirmed another feature coming to the device.

Realme X2 Pro Launch Soon: All you need to know

Realme has confirmed that Realme X2 Pro will feature dual stereo speakers. The European Twitter handle of the company confirmed the feature by dropping a video on microblogging platform. The video reveals that the smartphone will sport dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos. It will also come with Hi-Res Audio certification. This will be the first smartphone in Realme X series to feature native support for Dolby Atmos. Current lineup supports Dolby Atmos only when you plug-in the earphones.

📢You don’t need headphones to hear the best sound quality with your realme X2 Pro 🤖Our best smartphone will allow you to enjoy an immersive experience thanks to Dual Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos and Certified Hi-Res Sound Quality.https://t.co/a2vwKml83N#realmeX2Pro pic.twitter.com/FMaUoWGKLR — realme Europe (@realmeeurope) October 4, 2019

When Realme X2 Pro becomes official, customers will be able to listen to superior audio via speakers as well. Realme has been rapidly scaling its product portfolio and the X2 Pro will be its challenger in the premium mid-range segment. It is already confirmed to feature a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup. These cameras will be placed at the center as opposed to current devices, where it is placed at the corner. The setup itself is expected to be a big departure from Realme‘s current quad camera lineup.

The company is reportedly planning to replace the dedicated macro camera with a telephoto lens. It will be capable of up to 20x hybrid zoom. The setup will retain the 8-megapixel ultra wide angle camera and the field of view has been shrunk to 115 degrees. Realme has also confirmed that the smartphone will support 50W SuperVOOC fast charging but the battery capacity remains unknown. It is expected to launch in the next few weeks and seems to be Realme’s most ambitious smartphone yet.