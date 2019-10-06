comscore Realme X2 Pro will feature dual stereo speaker setup with Dolby Atmos
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme X2 Pro will feature dual stereo speaker setup with Dolby Atmos, company confirms
News

Realme X2 Pro will feature dual stereo speaker setup with Dolby Atmos, company confirms

News

Realme X2 Pro is shaping up to be Realme's most ambitious smartphone yet. It will be a premium mid-range smartphone that will likely take on Oppo Reno2 and OnePlus 7T Series.

  • Published: October 6, 2019 11:42 AM IST
realme-x2-pro-teaser

Realme X2 Pro, the first flagship from Realme, is coming soon. The official launch date for the device is not known yet but the company has been revealing some of the key features. We already know that Realme X2 Pro will be the first from Realme to feature a 90Hz display. It will also be the first flagship smartphone and will be powered by Snapdragon 855+ mobile platform. It will also include a quad camera setup with dedicated telephoto lens. Now, Realme has confirmed another feature coming to the device.

Realme X2 Pro Launch Soon: All you need to know

Realme has confirmed that Realme X2 Pro will feature dual stereo speakers. The European Twitter handle of the company confirmed the feature by dropping a video on microblogging platform. The video reveals that the smartphone will sport dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos. It will also come with Hi-Res Audio certification. This will be the first smartphone in Realme X series to feature native support for Dolby Atmos. Current lineup supports Dolby Atmos only when you plug-in the earphones.

When Realme X2 Pro becomes official, customers will be able to listen to superior audio via speakers as well. Realme has been rapidly scaling its product portfolio and the X2 Pro will be its challenger in the premium mid-range segment. It is already confirmed to feature a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup. These cameras will be placed at the center as opposed to current devices, where it is placed at the corner. The setup itself is expected to be a big departure from Realme‘s current quad camera lineup.

Realme X2 Pro launch teased officially; Snapdragon 855+, 90Hz display, 64MP camera confirmed

Also Read

Realme X2 Pro launch teased officially; Snapdragon 855+, 90Hz display, 64MP camera confirmed

The company is reportedly planning to replace the dedicated macro camera with a telephoto lens. It will be capable of up to 20x hybrid zoom. The setup will retain the 8-megapixel ultra wide angle camera and the field of view has been shrunk to 115 degrees. Realme has also confirmed that the smartphone will support 50W SuperVOOC fast charging but the battery capacity remains unknown. It is expected to launch in the next few weeks and seems to be Realme’s most ambitious smartphone yet.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 6, 2019 11:42 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi sold 5.3 million devices during the festive season
News
Xiaomi sold 5.3 million devices during the festive season
Samsung Galaxy A20s with triple rear cameras launched in India

News

Samsung Galaxy A20s with triple rear cameras launched in India

Apple announces free repair program for iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus

News

Apple announces free repair program for iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus

Tim Cook takes a dig at Facebook, says no to Apple digital coin

News

Tim Cook takes a dig at Facebook, says no to Apple digital coin

OnePlus 7T Pro launch teased on October 10 by Amazon India

News

OnePlus 7T Pro launch teased on October 10 by Amazon India

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy M30s Review

Google Nest Hub Review

OnePlus 7T Review

Tile Mate Review

Asus ROG Phone 2 Review

Realme X2 Pro will feature dual stereo speaker setup with Dolby Atmos

Xiaomi sold 5.3 million devices during the festive season

Samsung Galaxy A20s with triple rear cameras launched in India

Apple announces free repair program for iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus

Tim Cook takes a dig at Facebook, says no to Apple digital coin

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme X2 Pro will feature dual stereo speaker setup with Dolby Atmos

News

Realme X2 Pro will feature dual stereo speaker setup with Dolby Atmos
Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Deals on Realme 5, Samsung S9 and more

Deals

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Deals on Realme 5, Samsung S9 and more
Realme X2 Pro launch teased officially; Snapdragon 855+, 90Hz display, 64MP camera confirmed

News

Realme X2 Pro launch teased officially; Snapdragon 855+, 90Hz display, 64MP camera confirmed
Best Mobile Phone Under 15000

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone Under 15000
Realme C2's latest software update adds Digital Wellbeing, September security patch and more

News

Realme C2's latest software update adds Digital Wellbeing, September security patch and more

हिंदी समाचार

Call of Duty को मोबाइल में खेलने के लिए ये होनी चाहिए एलिजिबिलिटी

Xiaomi ने Flipkart, Amazon और mi.com की सेल में बेचे 53 लाख डिवाइस, स्मार्टफोन का आंकड़ा 38 लाख के पार

Paytm Maha Cashback Carnival सेल का आज आखिरी दिन: TV और स्मार्टफोन की ये हैं 3 बेस्ट डील्स

OnePlus 7T Pro 10 अक्टूबर को Amazon India पर होगा लॉन्च, McLaren Edition भी आएगा!

Krimston Two केस आपके सिंगल सिम फोन को बना देगा ड्यूल सिम , Amazon से इस कीमत में खरीदें

News

Realme X2 Pro will feature dual stereo speaker setup with Dolby Atmos
News
Realme X2 Pro will feature dual stereo speaker setup with Dolby Atmos
Xiaomi sold 5.3 million devices during the festive season

News

Xiaomi sold 5.3 million devices during the festive season
Samsung Galaxy A20s with triple rear cameras launched in India

News

Samsung Galaxy A20s with triple rear cameras launched in India
Apple announces free repair program for iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus

News

Apple announces free repair program for iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus
Tim Cook takes a dig at Facebook, says no to Apple digital coin

News

Tim Cook takes a dig at Facebook, says no to Apple digital coin