Smartphone maker Realme may be planning to launch a new variant of its latest budget flagship smartphone, the X2 Pro. Information about this new variant comes just days after the company launched the device in the market. Taking a closer look, the new variant is not going to be a device with a different color or finish. Instead, this new variant will feature 64GB internal storage and 6GB RAM. The company announced two RAM and storage variants at the launch event. These include the 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage and 12GB RAM with 256GB internal storage.

Realme X2 Pro 6GB RAM variant details

As per a report from MySmartPrice, this 6GB RAM variant is already available in China along with other variants. This pending variant is likely going to launch in India in the coming weeks, if not days. The report indicated that someone spotted the 6GB RAM on the official Realme India website. This likely means that Realme is gearing up for the launch. It is also worth noting that the 6GB RAM variant will come with 64GB storage with UFS 2.1 storage protocol. In contrast, the other two variants feature a faster UFS 3.0 storage protocol.

UFS 2.1 also likely means that this variant will push the base price of Realme X2 Pro to an even lower point. Other specifications of the smartphone will be similar to what we have seen in the past. This includes the 6.5-inch Fluid AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. The display will also come with a 90Hz refresh rate. Beyond this, the device will be powered by Snapdragon 855+ SoC.

Specifications

Features Realme X2 Pro Price 29999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ OS Android 9 Pie Display Super AMOLED-6.5-inch Full HD+-2400x1080pixels Internal Memory 8GB RAM with 128GB storage Rear Camera Quad – 64MP + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP Front Camera 16MP Battery 4,000mAh