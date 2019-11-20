comscore Realme X2 Pro launch: Price in India, offers, features, review and more
Realme X2 Pro with 90Hz display, quad cameras launched in India: Prices, offers, features and more

Realme X2 Pro launched in India. It is the first truly flagship device from the company for the Indian market. Read on to find out everything from the Realme X2 Pro's prices, offers to specifications and features.

As expected, Realme today launched its truly flagship device. Dubbed Realme X2 Pro, it is the same device that launched in China last month. Read on to find out everything about the Realme X2 Pro launch.

Realme X2 Pro launch: Prices, offers, availability

There are two variants launched in India. The base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage costs Rs 29,999. The top model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage costs Rs 33,999. Buyers can choose from two colors, which include Lunar White and Neptune Blue. The flagship smartphone will be available via Flipkart and the company’s own website starting November 26. There’s also a Realme X2 Pro Master Edition, which costs Rs 34,999. This goes on sale during Christmas this year.

Features, specifications

As far as specifications are concerned, the Realme X2 Pro features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED dew-drop display. It runs at FHD+ (2400×1080 pixels) resolution, and boasts 90Hz refresh rate. This is the same kind of display seen on the likes of the OnePlus 7 and 7T series. The screen also comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Under the hood is the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ mobile platform. There is also liquid cooling underneath, which makes it suitable for long gaming sessions. Making sure everything ticks is a 4,000mAh battery that supports 50W VOOC fast charging. The company claims this tech can charge the battery from zero to 100 percent in just 35 minutes.

For photography, the smartphone equips a quad-camera setup at the back with a 64-megapixel primary camera. Other sensors include an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, 13-megapixel telephoto sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, there’s a 16-megapixel camera at the front.

For security, there’s an in-display fingerprint sensor, which Realme says is faster and more accurate than before. Other features include dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, and dual-band Wi-Fi for connectivity. On the software front, it runs Android Pie-based ColorOS 6.1.

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+
OS Android 9 Pie
Display Super AMOLED-6.5-inch Full HD+-2400x1080pixels
Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera Quad – 64MP + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 4,000mAh

