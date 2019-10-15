comscore Realme X2 Pro with 90Hz display, Snapdragon 855+ launched
Realme X2 Pro with 90Hz display, Snapdragon 855+ launched: Price, Specifications

Realme X2 Pro is the first flagship smartphone from the former sub-brand of Oppo. It features a 90Hz display, Snapdragon 855+ SoC, liquid cooling and dual stereo speaker setup.

  • Published: October 15, 2019 9:11 AM IST
Realme X2 Pro launch

Realme X2 Pro, the first flagship smartphone from Realme, has been launched in China. As expected, the smartphone brings flagship specifications in the mid-range price segment. With Realme X2 Pro, Realme is taking on Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro with newer and updated hardware. Ahead of its launch in China, Realme had already confirmed that the smartphone will be launched in India in December. The former sub-brand of Oppo has become the fastest growing smartphone brand globally and now, it is stepping into premium smartphone segment as well.

Realme X2 Pro Launch: Price in China, Specifications

Realme X2 Pro is being launched in three different storage variants and there is also a special edition. The base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at RMB 2,599 (around Rs 25,990). The model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will be available for RMB 2,799 (around Rs 27,990). There is also a 12GB RAM variant with 256GB storage available for RMB 3,199 (around Rs 31,990). The Realme X2 Pro Master Edition with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will be available for RMB 3,299 (around Rs 32,990).

Realme X2 Pro India launch in December, CEO Madhav Sheth confirms

As mentioned before, Realme X2 Pro is a flagship smartphone powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ mobile platform. Asus ROG Phone 2, Xiaomi BlackShark 2 Pro, OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro are the other devices to use this chipset. The design of the device was confirmed by the company even before the launch in China. The design is reminiscent of one seen with Realme X2 and seems to have a wider footprint. It sports a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The display supports 90Hz refresh rate, which is same as the one seen on OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro. There are also reports of the display being capable of up to 135Hz touch sampling rate. Realme X2 Pro comes in three different storage variants: 6GB + 64GB, 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB. The smartphone also comes with liquid cooling, which should make it a suitable choice for gaming. It packs a 4,000mAh battery and supports 50W VOOC fast charging.

Realme sold 2.2 million smartphones during festive season, gears up to launch Realme X2 Pro

It features quad rear camera setup with 64-megapixel main shooter. There is also an 8-megapixel ultrawide angle camera, 13-megapixel telephoto camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Other features include an updated in-display fingerprint sensor that is said to be faster than its predecessor. Realme has also confirmed dual stereo speaker setup with Dolby Atmos and dual-band WiFi for connectivity. It runs ColorOS 6.1 and will be available in luna and poseidon colors.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 15, 2019 9:11 AM IST

