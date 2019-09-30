Realme X2 Pro with Snapdragon 855+ SoC to launch soon

Chinese smartphone maker Realme is working on a device to take on the Redmi K20 Pro. The smartphone in question here will be high-end, flagship device. It will reportedly be called the Realme X2 Pro. Here is all we know so far.

Realme X2 Pro leaked specifications

According to a report on IndiaShopps, the Realme X2 Pro will come with a Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC. It will also be Realme’s first smartphone to feature a 90Hz display. In the recent “Ask Madhav” episode, Realme CEO did reveal that the company is working on a phone with 90Hz screen, and this seems to be the same phone. The leak also reveals that the phone will come with 50W VOOC fast charging tech.

Recently, a Realme smartphone bearing model number RMX1931 was spotted on Bluetooth SIG. The listing revealed key specifications such as an octa-core processor clocked at 2.84GHz. There is a possibility that this could be the Snapdragon 855 SoC. If this turns out to be true, the Realme X2 Pro could be offered in two models, just like the Redmi K20 Pro. One featuring a Snapdragon 855 SoC and the other a premium smartphone with a faster chipset, 90Hz display, and fast charging tech.

Realme X2 Pro launch details

The X2 Pro is expected to debut in China first, sometime in October. It will debut in India at a later date. At the Realme XT launch, Madhav Sheth did hint at a December launch, and that could be the time when X2 Pro might come to India. Also, there is no word on the pricing. But considering how Realme has gone aggressive with its range of smartphones, the smartphone may not be too heavy on your pocket.

