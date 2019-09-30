comscore Realme X2 Pro with Snapdragon 855+ SoC to launch soon
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme X2 Pro with Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC, 90Hz display to launch soon
News

Realme X2 Pro with Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC, 90Hz display to launch soon

News

The new Realme X2 Pro flagship smartphone will likely compete with the Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro. Here is what we know so far.

  • Published: September 30, 2019 11:34 AM IST
realme-x-review-flipkart-sale

Chinese smartphone maker Realme is working on a device to take on the Redmi K20 Pro. The smartphone in question here will be high-end, flagship device. It will reportedly be called the Realme X2 Pro. Here is all we know so far.

Realme X2 Pro leaked specifications

According to a report on IndiaShopps, the Realme X2 Pro will come with a Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC. It will also be Realme’s first smartphone to feature a 90Hz display. In the recent “Ask Madhav” episode, Realme CEO did reveal that the company is working on a phone with 90Hz screen, and this seems to be the same phone. The leak also reveals that the phone will come with 50W VOOC fast charging tech.

Recently, a Realme smartphone bearing model number RMX1931 was spotted on Bluetooth SIG. The listing revealed key specifications such as an octa-core processor clocked at 2.84GHz. There is a possibility that this could be the Snapdragon 855 SoC. If this turns out to be true, the Realme X2 Pro could be offered in two models, just like the Redmi K20 Pro. One featuring a Snapdragon 855 SoC and the other a premium smartphone with a faster chipset, 90Hz display, and fast charging tech.

Realme X2 Pro launch details

The X2 Pro is expected to debut in China first, sometime in October. It will debut in India at a later date. At the Realme XT launch, Madhav Sheth did hint at a December launch, and that could be the time when X2 Pro might come to India. Also, there is no word on the pricing. But considering how Realme has gone aggressive with its range of smartphones, the smartphone may not be too heavy on your pocket.

Features Realme XT
Price 15999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.4-inch FHD+
Internal Memory 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera Quad – 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 4000mAh

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Realme X

Realme X

16999

Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6
Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
Dual 48MP + 5MP
  • Published Date: September 30, 2019 11:34 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

OnePlus TV Q1 Pro gets first software update: Check details
Smart TVs
OnePlus TV Q1 Pro gets first software update: Check details
Xiaomi Mi Band 4 flash sale in India today at 1PM

Wearables

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 flash sale in India today at 1PM

Google Pixel 4's Motion Sense gestures likely to work in 53 regions

News

Google Pixel 4's Motion Sense gestures likely to work in 53 regions

Realme C2's latest software update adds Digital Wellbeing, September security patch and more

News

Realme C2's latest software update adds Digital Wellbeing, September security patch and more

Google Pixel launcher with swipe-down notification gesture available now

News

Google Pixel launcher with swipe-down notification gesture available now

Most Popular

Lenovo Smart Clock Review

Samsung Galaxy A50s Review

OnePlus TV Q1 Pro Review

Apple iPhone 11 Pro First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi 8A First Impressions

OnePlus TV Q1 Pro gets first software update: Check details

Google Pixel 4's Motion Sense gestures likely to work in 53 regions

Realme C2's latest software update adds Digital Wellbeing, September security patch and more

Google Pixel launcher with swipe-down notification gesture available now

Realme X2 Pro with Snapdragon 855+ SoC to launch soon

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme C2's latest software update adds Digital Wellbeing, September security patch and more

News

Realme C2's latest software update adds Digital Wellbeing, September security patch and more
Realme X2 Pro with Snapdragon 855+ SoC to launch soon

News

Realme X2 Pro with Snapdragon 855+ SoC to launch soon
Realme XT second flash sale today: Price in India, offers

News

Realme XT second flash sale today: Price in India, offers
Upcoming Realme flagship smartphone spotted online again

News

Upcoming Realme flagship smartphone spotted online again
Realme 3 Pro update brings security patch and Digital Wellbeing; details

News

Realme 3 Pro update brings security patch and Digital Wellbeing; details

हिंदी समाचार

Vodafone ने लॉन्च किया नया 45 रुपये वाला प्रीपेड रिचार्ज प्लान, मिलेंगे ये बेनिफिट्स

Asus ROG Phone 2 भारत में अब 8 अक्टूबर को सेल पर आएगा, इस कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस के साथ खरीदें

Diwali With Mi : शाओमी का दिवाली धमाका, दोपहर 12 बजे सेल पर आएंगे तीन नए स्मार्ट टीवी, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale Live: नए Smart TV को खरीदने का बेस्ट टाइम, पुराने CRT TV को 2 हजार रुपये में एक्सचेंज करें

Asus ROG Phone 2 गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन की पहली सेल हिट, रात में ही हुआ आउट ऑफ स्टॉक, जानें खासियत

News

OnePlus TV Q1 Pro gets first software update: Check details
Smart TVs
OnePlus TV Q1 Pro gets first software update: Check details
Google Pixel 4's Motion Sense gestures likely to work in 53 regions

News

Google Pixel 4's Motion Sense gestures likely to work in 53 regions
Realme C2's latest software update adds Digital Wellbeing, September security patch and more

News

Realme C2's latest software update adds Digital Wellbeing, September security patch and more
Google Pixel launcher with swipe-down notification gesture available now

News

Google Pixel launcher with swipe-down notification gesture available now
Realme X2 Pro with Snapdragon 855+ SoC to launch soon

News

Realme X2 Pro with Snapdragon 855+ SoC to launch soon