Realme X2 Pro teased by Flipkart ahead of launch on November 20
Realme X2 Pro with Snapdragon 855+ teased by Flipkart ahead of launch on November 20

Realme X2 Pro is the first flagship smartphone from the company. It will compete against Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro, OnePlus 7T, Asus ROG Phone 2 and BlackShark 2 Pro in India.

  • Updated: November 6, 2019 12:55 PM IST
Realme X2 Pro Flipkart Teaser

Realme X2 Pro, the first flagship smartphone from Realme, will launch in India on November 20. The smartphone was introduced in China last month and the company is bringing it to India within a month’s time. Now, it has been revealed from where the smartphone will be available for purchase. Ahead of its launch later this month, Flipkart is teasing the launch of the device on its platform. The teaser suggests that Realme X2 Pro will be available online via Flipkart. The smartphone will join Realme XT, Realme X and Realme 5 Series, which are also available from Walmart-owned e-commerce giant’s portal.

Realme X2 Pro teased on Flipkart two weeks ahead of launch

Realme X2 Pro is the first flagship smartphone from the company and it will compete with Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro and OnePlus 7T in India. While Flipkart has confirmed its availability, it is also likely to be available via Realme’s website. We might also see the smartphone being sold via offline retail channels. There is also a microsite for the device that carries the tagline “Faster. Sharper. Bolder.” The same tagline was seen on Realme’s ‘Save the Date’ media invite as well.

Top smartphones to launch in November 2019: Realme X2 Pro, Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro, Honor V30, Motorola One Hyper and more

Top smartphones to launch in November 2019: Realme X2 Pro, Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro, Honor V30, Motorola One Hyper and more

Realme X2 Pro: Expected Price and Specifications

Realme X2 Pro is available in three different storage variants in China. The base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for RMB 2,599 (around Rs 25,990). The variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for RMB 2,799 (around Rs 27,990) while the 12GB RAM variant with 256GB storage is available for RMB 3,199 (around Rs 31,990). The company had also launched a Master Edition with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage at RMB 3,299 (around Rs 32,990). There is a possibility of the devices being priced marginally higher in India.

When it debuts in two weeks, the Realme X2 Pro will compete with Redmi K20 Pro, OnePlus 7T, Asus ROG Phone 2 and BlackShark 2 Pro. It features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The display comes with faster 90Hz refresh rate like OnePlus 7T and houses an updated in-display fingerprint sensor. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ mobile platform, it offers up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. There is no support for expandable storage.

Realme smartphones will get ColorOS 7 with near stock Android experience: Madhav Sheth

Realme smartphones will get ColorOS 7 with near stock Android experience: Madhav Sheth

The Realme X2 Pro also features a quad rear camera setup with 64-megapixel f/1.7 main shooter. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, a 13-megapixel telephoto camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the Realme X2 Pro features a 16-megapixel shooter. It supports WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC and has a USB Type-C port. The X2 Pro packs a 4,000mAh battery with 50W Super VOOC flash charging. It runs ColorOS 6.1 based on Android Pie and will get Android 10 update later.

  • Published Date: November 6, 2019 12:54 PM IST
  • Updated Date: November 6, 2019 12:55 PM IST

Realme X2 Pro teased by Flipkart ahead of launch on November 20

