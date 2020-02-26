Realme X2, 5i update brings February 2020 security patch

Realme seems to be rolling out a new software update for its Realme X2 and Realme 5i smartphones in India. The latest update brings in the February 2020 Android security patch for both the devices. As per the changelog, the update also comes with VoWiFi support on both Airtel and Jio networks. There are also several other optimizations mentioned in the changelog.

The new update for both the devices is currently rolling out to select users only. Hence, it will only reach a small number of devices in the first few weeks. Once Realme has confirmed that there are no hidden bugs, the broader roll out will begin. The Realme X2 latest update comes with software build version RMX1992EX_11.A.19 based on Android 9 Pie operating system. The update is about 2.6 GB in firmware size, according to RMUpdate. The Realme 5i update, on the other hand, comes with software version RMX2030EX_11_A.16.

The firmware size is about 2.59 GB for the Realme 5i. The update brings the usual bug fixes and security enhancements with February 2020 security patch. The new update for the Realme X2 adds a new feature in the dark mode setting, which allows users to schedule it from sunset to sunrise. It also brings the WiFi calling feature, also called as VoWiFi, to both the devices. The feature improves the indoor voice calling experience and fixes call drop issues as well.

While the Realme 5i update changelog details the optimizations for rear wide-angle camera color and clarity. It also optimizes the color of the front flash and macro clarity. The Realme X2, Realme 5i OTA update is releasing in phases, so it should likely take a while before reaching all units gradually. Users will receive a notification for installing the firmware. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to Settings > Software Update menu.