comscore Realme X2, 5i update brings February 2020 security patch | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme X2, Realme 5i update rolls out with February 2020 security patch
News

Realme X2, Realme 5i update rolls out with February 2020 security patch

News

The latest software update for both the device adds the new Airtel and Jio VoWiFi feature.

  • Published: February 26, 2020 8:34 PM IST
Realme X2 Review (4)

Realme seems to be rolling out a new software update for its Realme X2 and Realme 5i smartphones in India. The latest update brings in the February 2020 Android security patch for both the devices. As per the changelog, the update also comes with VoWiFi support on both Airtel and Jio networks. There are also several other optimizations mentioned in the changelog.

Related Stories


The new update for both the devices is currently rolling out to select users only. Hence, it will only reach a small number of devices in the first few weeks. Once Realme has confirmed that there are no hidden bugs, the broader roll out will begin. The Realme X2 latest update comes with software build version RMX1992EX_11.A.19 based on Android 9 Pie operating system. The update is about 2.6 GB in firmware size, according to RMUpdate. The Realme 5i update, on the other hand, comes with software version RMX2030EX_11_A.16.

The firmware size is about 2.59 GB for the Realme 5i. The update brings the usual bug fixes and security enhancements with February 2020 security patch. The new update for the Realme X2 adds a new feature in the dark mode setting, which allows users to schedule it from sunset to sunrise. It also brings the WiFi calling feature, also called as VoWiFi, to both the devices. The feature improves the indoor voice calling experience and fixes call drop issues as well.

Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro India launch set for March 5: 64-megapixel camera, punch hole display and more expected

Also Read

Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro India launch set for March 5: 64-megapixel camera, punch hole display and more expected

While the Realme 5i update changelog details the optimizations for rear wide-angle camera color and clarity. It also optimizes the color of the front flash and macro clarity. The Realme X2, Realme 5i OTA update is releasing in phases, so it should likely take a while before reaching all units gradually. Users will receive a notification for installing the firmware. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to Settings > Software Update menu.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 26, 2020 8:34 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Realme 6, 6 Pro key features and specs officially listed
News
Realme 6, 6 Pro key features and specs officially listed
Apple to unveil ARM-based Macs next year: Kuo

Laptops

Apple to unveil ARM-based Macs next year: Kuo

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra gets first update

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra gets first update

Reliance Jio subscriber growth takes a hit in December

Telecom

Reliance Jio subscriber growth takes a hit in December

OnePlus 7 gets OxygenOS Open Beta 9 update after 7 Pro

News

OnePlus 7 gets OxygenOS Open Beta 9 update after 7 Pro

Most Popular

Motorola RAZR First Impressions

iQOO 3 Review

Lenovo HT10 Pro review

Realme X50 Pro 5G first impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Review

Realme X2, 5i update brings February 2020 security patch

Realme 6, 6 Pro key features and specs officially listed

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra gets first update

OnePlus 7 gets OxygenOS Open Beta 9 update after 7 Pro

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 launched with automatic exposure

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite

BGR India Giveaway

PUBG Karakin map: First look

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Camera Comparison

How Mint Keyboard differs from Gboard and Switkey

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme X2, 5i update brings February 2020 security patch

News

Realme X2, 5i update brings February 2020 security patch
Realme 6, 6 Pro key features and specs officially listed

News

Realme 6, 6 Pro key features and specs officially listed
Realme U1, Realme 1 get February security patch

News

Realme U1, Realme 1 get February security patch
Realme 5 and Realme 5s get February 2020 security patch

News

Realme 5 and Realme 5s get February 2020 security patch
Realme 6i gets certified by FCC, launch seems imminent

News

Realme 6i gets certified by FCC, launch seems imminent

हिंदी समाचार

Realme के इन स्मार्टफोन की कीमत हुई कम, सस्ते में खरीदने का है मौका

मार्च 2020 में दुनिया के सबसे सस्ते पॉप अप सेल्फी कैमरा समेत Realme, Nokia और Oppo के ये स्मार्टफोन भारत में होंगे लॉन्च

इस स्मार्टफोन में होगा दुनिया का सबसे यूनिक ट्रिपल रियर कैमरा सेटअप, देखें फोटो

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 ऑटोमेटिक एक्सपोजर के साथ लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Google Chrome Update: गूगल ने जारी किया क्रोम का नया अपडेट, मंडरा रहे तीन हाई लेवल के खतरे

News

Realme X2, 5i update brings February 2020 security patch
News
Realme X2, 5i update brings February 2020 security patch
Realme 6, 6 Pro key features and specs officially listed

News

Realme 6, 6 Pro key features and specs officially listed
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra gets first update

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra gets first update
OnePlus 7 gets OxygenOS Open Beta 9 update after 7 Pro

News

OnePlus 7 gets OxygenOS Open Beta 9 update after 7 Pro
Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 launched with automatic exposure

News

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 launched with automatic exposure