comscore Realme X2 first sale on December 20, price starts at Rs 16,999: Features
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme X2 first sale on December 20: Price in India, launch offers, specifications and availability details
News

Realme X2 first sale on December 20: Price in India, launch offers, specifications and availability details

News

The base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model of the Realme X2 is priced at Rs 16,999 in India. It will be available for purchase via Realme.com, and Flipkart.

  • Updated: December 19, 2019 6:50 PM IST
Realme X2 Review (6)

Realme recently launched its latest Realme X2 smartphone in India. The device is now all set to go on its first sale, which will kick off at 12:00PM tomorrow. It will be available for purchase via Realme.com, and Flipkart. Some of the key features of the Realme X2 are Snapdragon 730 SoC, 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge and quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel camera. The company will be selling the Realme X2 phone in three colors – Pearl Blue, Pearl Green, and Pearl White. Read on to find out everything about Realme’s latest device.

Realme X2 price in India, sale date and other details

The base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model of the Realme X2 is priced at Rs 16,999 in India. The 6GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration will cost you Rs 18,999. There is also an 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model, which will be available for Rs 19,999. Realme’s new smartphone will go on sale starting from December 20th, 2019. Realme X2 will also be available in stores near you to cater to the offline market.

Watch: Realme X2 Review

Besides, Realme has also announced a few Realme X2 sale offers to attract potential buyers. These launch offers include flat Rs 1,500 discount on purchases made with ICICI credit cards and no-cost EMI options. The company has also teamed up with Reliance Jio for benefits worth Rs 11,500.

Specifications, features

Realme X2 is a successor to the Realme X smartphone. The new Realme phone comes with a 6.4-inch display with FHD+ (2,340 x 1,080 pixels) resolution with a Super AMOLED panel. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC clocked at 2.2GHz with Adreno 618 GPU. As noted above, the device will come with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 128GB UFS 2.1 storage. Realme has also added Wi-Fi, hotspot, Bluetooth v5.0, FM Radio, and GPS for connectivity.

Realme X2 Review: Trading blows in the highly competitive segment

Also Read

Realme X2 Review: Trading blows in the highly competitive segment

In addition, it also features a USB Type-C port along with an accelerometer, gyroscope, light, magnetic induction, and proximity sensor. The Realme X2 still comes with Android 9-based ColorOS 6.1 with October 5, 2019, Android security patch. The company confirmed that it is working on an Android 10-based update. It also features a quad camera setup on the back with a 64-megapixel primary Samsung GW1 sensor. Rest includes an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel sensor with a super macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor depth camera.

Realme has also added a 32-megapixel sensor on the front for selfie images. It is powered by a 4,000mAh battery with support for VOOC Flash Charge 4.0. It may not be as incredible as the technology in the Realme X2 Pro but it manages to hold its own with 30W power rating. In addition to this, the company has also launched its much-anticipated Realme Buds Air and a wireless charger.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 19, 2019 6:43 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 19, 2019 6:50 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Realme X2 first sale on December 20: Price in India, launch offers, specifications and availability details
News
Realme X2 first sale on December 20: Price in India, launch offers, specifications and availability details
Reliance Jio announces JioFiber data vouchers with up to 2,000GB data

Telecom

Reliance Jio announces JioFiber data vouchers with up to 2,000GB data

Reliance Jio giving 1000GB data for seven days with Rs 199 Jio Fiber combo plan

Telecom

Reliance Jio giving 1000GB data for seven days with Rs 199 Jio Fiber combo plan

Samsung Galaxy Tablet with S Pen in the works: Report

News

Samsung Galaxy Tablet with S Pen in the works: Report

Samsung foldable smartphone leaks online showing off design

News

Samsung foldable smartphone leaks online showing off design

Most Popular

Realme Buds Air Review

Realme X2 Review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3 Review

boAt Airdopes 201 Review

Vivo V17 First Impressions

Xiaomi launches a rotating baby car seat

Oppo smartwatch to launch in 2020

Realme X2 first sale on December 20: Price in India, launch offers, specifications and availability details

Samsung Galaxy Tablet with S Pen in the works: Report

Samsung foldable smartphone leaks online showing off design

Best non-Chinese smartphones in India

Shinco says share of non-smart TVs will decline in 2020

WhatsApp: 5 privacy features you should know in 2019

Jabra says Elite 75t is all about premium comfort and superior battery life

Top 5 True Wireless Earbuds to buy in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme X2 first sale on December 20: Price in India, launch offers, specifications and availability details

News

Realme X2 first sale on December 20: Price in India, launch offers, specifications and availability details
Anker's Soundcore launches IP67 water resistant 'Icon' adventure speaker in India

News

Anker's Soundcore launches IP67 water resistant 'Icon' adventure speaker in India
Xiaomi will launch disrupting IoT products in India in 2020: Manu Jain

News

Xiaomi will launch disrupting IoT products in India in 2020: Manu Jain
Realme UI first look leaks online; more details coming in Jan 2020

News

Realme UI first look leaks online; more details coming in Jan 2020
Realme Buds Air Review

Review

Realme Buds Air Review

हिंदी समाचार

ब्लूरैम्स ने भारत में लॉन्च की सिक्योरिटी कैमरों की रेंज, जानें फीचर्स

PTron Bassbuds Lite TWS ईयरबड्स भारत में 899 रुपये में लॉन्च, 20 घंटे का मिलेगा प्लेबैक

Tata ने लॉन्च की Nexon EV SUV इलेक्ट्रिक कार, सिंगल चार्ज में चलेगी 300KM

Airtel Xstream Box top features: वॉइस कंट्रोल, एंड्रॉयड पाई और 4K समेत मिलते हैं ये फीचर्स

Xiaomi Redmi 9 अगले साल होगा लॉन्च, ये होंगे स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

News

Xiaomi launches a rotating baby car seat
News
Xiaomi launches a rotating baby car seat
Oppo smartwatch to launch in 2020

News

Oppo smartwatch to launch in 2020
Realme X2 first sale on December 20: Price in India, launch offers, specifications and availability details

News

Realme X2 first sale on December 20: Price in India, launch offers, specifications and availability details
Samsung Galaxy Tablet with S Pen in the works: Report

News

Samsung Galaxy Tablet with S Pen in the works: Report
Samsung foldable smartphone leaks online showing off design

News

Samsung foldable smartphone leaks online showing off design