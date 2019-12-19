Realme recently launched its latest Realme X2 smartphone in India. The device is now all set to go on its first sale, which will kick off at 12:00PM tomorrow. It will be available for purchase via Realme.com, and Flipkart. Some of the key features of the Realme X2 are Snapdragon 730 SoC, 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge and quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel camera. The company will be selling the Realme X2 phone in three colors – Pearl Blue, Pearl Green, and Pearl White. Read on to find out everything about Realme’s latest device.

Realme X2 price in India, sale date and other details

The base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model of the Realme X2 is priced at Rs 16,999 in India. The 6GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration will cost you Rs 18,999. There is also an 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model, which will be available for Rs 19,999. Realme’s new smartphone will go on sale starting from December 20th, 2019. Realme X2 will also be available in stores near you to cater to the offline market.

Watch: Realme X2 Review

Besides, Realme has also announced a few Realme X2 sale offers to attract potential buyers. These launch offers include flat Rs 1,500 discount on purchases made with ICICI credit cards and no-cost EMI options. The company has also teamed up with Reliance Jio for benefits worth Rs 11,500.

Specifications, features

Realme X2 is a successor to the Realme X smartphone. The new Realme phone comes with a 6.4-inch display with FHD+ (2,340 x 1,080 pixels) resolution with a Super AMOLED panel. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC clocked at 2.2GHz with Adreno 618 GPU. As noted above, the device will come with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 128GB UFS 2.1 storage. Realme has also added Wi-Fi, hotspot, Bluetooth v5.0, FM Radio, and GPS for connectivity.

In addition, it also features a USB Type-C port along with an accelerometer, gyroscope, light, magnetic induction, and proximity sensor. The Realme X2 still comes with Android 9-based ColorOS 6.1 with October 5, 2019, Android security patch. The company confirmed that it is working on an Android 10-based update. It also features a quad camera setup on the back with a 64-megapixel primary Samsung GW1 sensor. Rest includes an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel sensor with a super macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor depth camera.

Realme has also added a 32-megapixel sensor on the front for selfie images. It is powered by a 4,000mAh battery with support for VOOC Flash Charge 4.0. It may not be as incredible as the technology in the Realme X2 Pro but it manages to hold its own with 30W power rating. In addition to this, the company has also launched its much-anticipated Realme Buds Air and a wireless charger.