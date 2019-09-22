Realme X2 to feature Super AMOLED screen; details

Smartphone maker Realme is working on launching yet another smartphone in the company days. As previously noted, the company confirmed that the company is planning to launch the Realme X2 on September 24. To make things clear, the company is planning to launch the device in China. The Indian customers will have to likely wait for the device to reach the market. As the launch date approaches, the company has shared some more information about the upcoming smartphone. The new information unveils some aspects of the display technology in the Realme X2.

Realme X2 details

As per the latest teaser that Realme shared on its Weibo account, Realme X2 will feature a Super AMOLED display. In addition to this, the new display panel will come with an impressive 91.9 percent screen to body ratio. The poster also indicated that Realme will also add an under-display fingerprint scanner along with Super AMOLED display panel as per GSMArena. Realme also claimed that the new fingerprint scanner will offer impressive authentication speeds of about 0.36 seconds. For contrast, the Realme X came with an AMOLED display panel instead of the Super AMOLED one.

For people unaware, Super AMOLED screens are more advanced versions of AMOLED screens. The advanced panels offer 20 percent brighter screens with 20 percent less power consumption and 80 percent less reflection under sunlight. This new poster comes just days after Realme revealed the internal hardware of the device along with the launch date. As noted in past reports, Realme X2 will come with Snapdragon 730G SoC along with a 32-megapixel front camera.

Talking about other aspects of the device, the Realme X2 will also come with a rear quad camera setup. This setup will also feature a 64-megapixel primary sensor. In addition, Realme will also add a 4,000mAh battery along with 30W VOOC Flash Charger 4.0. The device is likely to act as a spiritual successor to the Realme X.

