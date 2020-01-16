Realme X2, the latest mid-range device from the Chinese company, will get the Android 10-based Realme UI beta update next month in China. The smartphone maker rolled out the Android 10 stable update for Realme X2 Pro last week. Now, it has scheduled the beta release for the Realme X2 smartphone in February.

As per the company’s official statement, registration for the second batch of Realme UI beta update for Realme X2 will begin from February 1 in China. The company, besides, has already begun the beta recruitments in India for the Realme X2 smartphone with no rumored stable release date of it, PunikaWeb reports.

The upcoming Realme UI update for the Realme X2 smartphone will include changes in the overall UI design. The new software update will also bring dark mode, updated icons, a new layout for tiles and buttons, smoother animation, and gesture navigation support.

Once the update becomes official, Realme X2 will join the growing list of devices that have received the newest version of Android. There is a possibility that the company is ironing out bugs before the official stable release. The Realme UI beta update for the second batch of Realme X2 users will rollout between February 7-8 in China.

Realme X2 features, specifications

The Realme X2 smartphone made its debut back in September last year. The handset flaunts a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and a 19.5:9 ratio aspect ratio. The panel operates at FHD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) resolution and has 403 PPI density. The Realme X2 is available in three color options to choose from including, Pearl White, Pearl Blue, and Pearl Green.

The Realme X2 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC with Adreno 618 GPU. It also features a dedicated microSD card slot for expandable storage up to 256GB. It packs a 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. For connectivity, the smartphone supports WiFi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE and, USB Type-C port for charging.

The device also features a quad-camera setup at the back. This includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor. Paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and two 2-megapixel macro and depth sensor cameras. On the front, the device has a 32-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.0 aperture.