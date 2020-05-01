comscore Realme X2 update rolls out with April 2020 security patch, PUBG audio fix
Realme X2 update rolls out with April 2020 security patch, PUBG audio fix and more

Realme X2 update is based on Android 10 and bumps the firmware number to RMX1992EX_11_C.06. The update weighs 342GB in size, and it is rolling out gradually to users.

  • Published: May 1, 2020 10:45 AM IST
Realme has started rolling out a new update to the Realme X2 smartphone in India. The Android 10-based Realme UI update brings April 2020 security patch including fix for the occasional audio silent issue in PUBG headset mode and more. A Realme X2 user posted about the update rollout on the Realme community blog. If you haven’t yet received this update, you should be getting it in the coming days. Also Read - Realme 3, Realme 3i update brings a lot features, fixes and improvements

As per the changelog posted on the Realme community forum, the Realme X2 update brings April 2020 security patch (via PiunikaWeb). It fixes the issue of enable error of apk file which transferred by Bluetooth, issue of occasional audio silent in PUBG headset mode, optimizes face-unlock auto brightness compensation under dim surroundings, white line issue in the front camera and much more. Checkout the full changelog below. Also Read - Realme X receiving new software update with April 2020 security patch in India

Security
– Android security patch: April 2020 Also Read - Realme Band को मिला मेजर अपडेट, जुड़े रिस्टार्ट, फाइंड माई फोन जैसे कई फीचर

Known issue fixed
– Fixed the issue of enable error of apk file which transferred by Bluetooth
– Fixed the issue that fail to call out Game Assistant occasionally during game
– Fixed the issue of without restore option in Backup and Restore Assistant
– Fixed the issue of occasional audio silent in PUBG headset mode
– Optimized Face-unlock auto brightness compensation under dim surroundings
– Fixed the issue where front camera shooting appears white line occasionally
– Fixed the issue which deleted pictures automatically restore in album
– Fixed the issue which some app icons appear white border occasionally
– Fixed the issue of sometimes facial data could not be deleted

The latest update for Realme X2 is based on Android 10 and bumps the firmware number to RMX1992EX_11_C.06. The update weighs 342GB in size, and it is rolling out gradually to users. You can manually check for the update in the phone’s Settings section > System -> System updates -> Download and install. Users are also recommended to download the latest software update using a strong Wi-Fi connection.

  • Published Date: May 1, 2020 10:45 AM IST

Realme 3, Realme 3i update brings a lot features, fixes and improvements

News

Realme 3, Realme 3i update brings a lot features, fixes and improvements

