comscore Realme X2 vs Xiaomi Redmi K20 vs Vivo Z1 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A50s
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme X2 vs Xiaomi Redmi K20 vs Vivo Z1 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A50s: Price in India, Specifications and Features compared
News

Realme X2 vs Xiaomi Redmi K20 vs Vivo Z1 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A50s: Price in India, Specifications and Features compared

News

Realme X2 is the newest challenger for the crown of best mid-range smartphone in the market. With the device, Realme is trying to take on models like the Xiaomi Redmi K20, Samsung Galaxy A50s and Vivo Z1 Pro. Here is they stack up against each other.

  • Published: December 18, 2019 2:24 PM IST
Realme X2 Review (6)

Realme X2 is the newest challenger for the crown of best mid-range smartphone in the market. With the device, Realme is trying to take on models like the Xiaomi Redmi K20, Samsung Galaxy A50s and Vivo Z1 Pro. Realme is riding high on the success seen with models like the Realme 5 Pro and Realme X2 Pro, its first flagship smartphone. Now, the company wants to take on devices in the Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 price segment as well. Here is the four devices stack up in terms of price, features, cameras and availability

Realme X2 vs Xiaomi Redmi K20 vs Vivo Z1 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A50s: Price in India

Realme X2 is available in India in three different storage variants. The base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for Rs 16,999. The 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM variants with 128GB storage are available for Rs 18,999 and Rs 19,999. The Redmi K20 comes in two storage variants with the 6GB + 64GB storage model available for Rs 19,999 and 6GB + 128GB storage model available for Rs 22,999.

Samsung Galaxy A50s with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 19,999 while the 6GB RAM variant is available for Rs 21,999. Vivo Z1 Pro, on the other hand, also comes in three storage variants. The 4GB + 64GB storage variant is available for Rs 12,999. The 6GB RAM variant with 64GB or 128GB storage is available for Rs 13,990 and Rs 15,990 respectively.

Watch: Realme X2 Review

Realme X2 vs Xiaomi Redmi K20 vs Vivo Z1 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A50s: Cameras

Realme X2 is an exception here because it comes with quad rear cameras while other devices have triple rear camera setup. With Realme X2, you get a 64-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture and phase detection autofocus. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, 2-megapixel dedicated macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The Redmi K20 sports a 48-megapixel main camera paired with an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor and a 13-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera.

Samsung Galaxy A50s also has a 48-megapixel main camera paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. Vivo is different with Z1 Pro offering a combination of 16-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel triple rear cameras. For selfies, the Redmi K20 features a 20-megapixel motorized pop-up camera. Realme X2, Vivo Z1 Pro and Galaxy A50s have a 32-megapixel selfie camera placed inside a waterdrop-style notch.

Realme X2 Review: Trading blows in the highly competitive segment

Also Read

Realme X2 Review: Trading blows in the highly competitive segment

Realme X2 vs Xiaomi Redmi K20 vs Vivo Z1 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A50s: Specifications

In Realme X2, we are looking at a beast with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display. It is powered by Snapdragon 730G, which is a gaming-centric chipset part of Qualcomm’s elite gaming hardware. It comes with a 4GB or 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage. The smartphone runs Android Pie, packs an under display and 4,000mAh battery. The Redmi K20 comes with a 6.39-inch display, Snapdragon 730 SoC, 6GB RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage. It also features an in-display fingerprint sensor, runs Android Pie and packs a 4,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A50s comes equipped with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display. It is powered by Exynos 9611 SoC, 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. There is also an under display fingerprint sensor, Android Pie and 4,000mAh battery. Vivo Z1 Pro has a larger 6.53-inch IPS display, Snapdragon 712 SoC, 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage. It runs Android Pie and packs a large 5,000mAh battery.

Best Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, Nokia phones under Rs 20,000 to buy in India in December 2019

Also Read

Best Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, Nokia phones under Rs 20,000 to buy in India in December 2019

Realme X2 vs Xiaomi Redmi K20 vs Vivo Z1 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A50s: Availability

Realme X2, the newest mid-range smartphone, will go on sale for the first time via Flipkart and realme.com on December 20. The Redmi K20 is now available for purchase via Flipkart, Amazon India and Mi.com. Samsung Galaxy A50s can be purchased online via Amazon India, Flipkart and Samsung online store. Vivo Z1 Pro is available officially via Flipkart and Vivo web store.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 18, 2019 2:24 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Vivo Z1 Pro

Vivo Z1 Pro

14990

Android 9 Pie with Funtouch OS 9
Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 octa-core
16MP + 8MP + 2MP
Xiaomi Redmi K20

Xiaomi Redmi K20

21999

Android 9.0 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC
Triple - 48MP + 8MP+ 13MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Tata Sky Binge+ retail box, hands-on photos leaked
News
Tata Sky Binge+ retail box, hands-on photos leaked
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite renders leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite renders leaked

Apple AirPods clones: 5 truly wireless earbuds you can buy in India right now

News

Apple AirPods clones: 5 truly wireless earbuds you can buy in India right now

All villages to get broadband by 2022: Government

News

All villages to get broadband by 2022: Government

Vivo Z1 Pro, Vivo Z1x get flat Rs 1,000 discount: Check price, bank offers, features

Deals

Vivo Z1 Pro, Vivo Z1x get flat Rs 1,000 discount: Check price, bank offers, features

Most Popular

Realme X2 Review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3 Review

boAt Airdopes 201 Review

Vivo V17 First Impressions

Nokia Smart TV First Impressions

Realme X2 vs Xiaomi Redmi K20 vs Vivo Z1 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A50s

Tata Sky Binge+ retail box, hands-on photos leaked

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite renders leaked

Apple AirPods clones: 5 truly wireless earbuds you can buy in India right now

All villages to get broadband by 2022: Government

Jabra says Elite 75t is all about premium comfort and superior battery life

Top 5 True Wireless Earbuds to buy in India

Hike Sticker Chat: Top 5 features introduced in 2019

The Best Budget True Wireless Earbuds to buy now

Tata Sky Binge vs Airtel Xstream Stick vs d2h Magic

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme X2 vs Xiaomi Redmi K20 vs Vivo Z1 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A50s

News

Realme X2 vs Xiaomi Redmi K20 vs Vivo Z1 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A50s
Vivo Z1 Pro, Vivo Z1x get flat Rs 1,000 discount: Check price, bank offers, features

Deals

Vivo Z1 Pro, Vivo Z1x get flat Rs 1,000 discount: Check price, bank offers, features
Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Check out top deals on smartphones

Deals

Amazon Fab Phones Fest: Check out top deals on smartphones
Realme X2, Buds Air launched in India, Airtel Xstream Box discounted, and more: Daily News Wrap

News

Realme X2, Buds Air launched in India, Airtel Xstream Box discounted, and more: Daily News Wrap
Realme Buds Air launch: Features, price in India

News

Realme Buds Air launch: Features, price in India

हिंदी समाचार

IND vs West Indies 2st ODI Live ऐसे स्मार्टफोन पर देखें, भारत पहले कर रहा है बल्लेबाजी

Oppo A8 के लॉन्च से पहले स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स हुए लीक

Hike Sticker Chat: ऐसे बनाएं अपनी पसंद के HikeMoji स्टीकर्स

Tata Sky Binge+ हाइब्रिड सेटटॉप बॉक्स जल्द होगा लॉन्च, मिलेंगे ये 5 फीचर

Samsung Galaxy A01 स्मार्टफोन Infinity V-display और ड्यूल रियर कैमरा के साथ हुआ पेश

News

Realme X2 vs Xiaomi Redmi K20 vs Vivo Z1 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A50s
News
Realme X2 vs Xiaomi Redmi K20 vs Vivo Z1 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A50s
Tata Sky Binge+ retail box, hands-on photos leaked

News

Tata Sky Binge+ retail box, hands-on photos leaked
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite renders leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite renders leaked
Apple AirPods clones: 5 truly wireless earbuds you can buy in India right now

News

Apple AirPods clones: 5 truly wireless earbuds you can buy in India right now
All villages to get broadband by 2022: Government

News

All villages to get broadband by 2022: Government