Realme X2 is the newest challenger for the crown of best mid-range smartphone in the market. With the device, Realme is trying to take on models like the Xiaomi Redmi K20, Samsung Galaxy A50s and Vivo Z1 Pro. Realme is riding high on the success seen with models like the Realme 5 Pro and Realme X2 Pro, its first flagship smartphone. Now, the company wants to take on devices in the Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 price segment as well. Here is the four devices stack up in terms of price, features, cameras and availability

Realme X2 vs Xiaomi Redmi K20 vs Vivo Z1 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A50s: Price in India

Realme X2 is available in India in three different storage variants. The base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for Rs 16,999. The 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM variants with 128GB storage are available for Rs 18,999 and Rs 19,999. The Redmi K20 comes in two storage variants with the 6GB + 64GB storage model available for Rs 19,999 and 6GB + 128GB storage model available for Rs 22,999.

Samsung Galaxy A50s with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 19,999 while the 6GB RAM variant is available for Rs 21,999. Vivo Z1 Pro, on the other hand, also comes in three storage variants. The 4GB + 64GB storage variant is available for Rs 12,999. The 6GB RAM variant with 64GB or 128GB storage is available for Rs 13,990 and Rs 15,990 respectively.

Realme X2 vs Xiaomi Redmi K20 vs Vivo Z1 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A50s: Cameras

Realme X2 is an exception here because it comes with quad rear cameras while other devices have triple rear camera setup. With Realme X2, you get a 64-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture and phase detection autofocus. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, 2-megapixel dedicated macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The Redmi K20 sports a 48-megapixel main camera paired with an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor and a 13-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera.

Samsung Galaxy A50s also has a 48-megapixel main camera paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. Vivo is different with Z1 Pro offering a combination of 16-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel triple rear cameras. For selfies, the Redmi K20 features a 20-megapixel motorized pop-up camera. Realme X2, Vivo Z1 Pro and Galaxy A50s have a 32-megapixel selfie camera placed inside a waterdrop-style notch.

Realme X2 vs Xiaomi Redmi K20 vs Vivo Z1 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A50s: Specifications

In Realme X2, we are looking at a beast with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display. It is powered by Snapdragon 730G, which is a gaming-centric chipset part of Qualcomm’s elite gaming hardware. It comes with a 4GB or 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage. The smartphone runs Android Pie, packs an under display and 4,000mAh battery. The Redmi K20 comes with a 6.39-inch display, Snapdragon 730 SoC, 6GB RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage. It also features an in-display fingerprint sensor, runs Android Pie and packs a 4,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A50s comes equipped with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display. It is powered by Exynos 9611 SoC, 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. There is also an under display fingerprint sensor, Android Pie and 4,000mAh battery. Vivo Z1 Pro has a larger 6.53-inch IPS display, Snapdragon 712 SoC, 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage. It runs Android Pie and packs a large 5,000mAh battery.

Realme X2 vs Xiaomi Redmi K20 vs Vivo Z1 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A50s: Availability

Realme X2, the newest mid-range smartphone, will go on sale for the first time via Flipkart and realme.com on December 20. The Redmi K20 is now available for purchase via Flipkart, Amazon India and Mi.com. Samsung Galaxy A50s can be purchased online via Amazon India, Flipkart and Samsung online store. Vivo Z1 Pro is available officially via Flipkart and Vivo web store.

